Will Compton Career Earnings: How much money did ex-Commanders LB make in NFL?

Linebacker Will Compton has retired from professional football after nine NFL seasons. He announced via his Twitter account:

“After 9, arguably 10, years in the NFL - I am officially retiring. I truly can’t put into words how grateful I am for this game and the people who have been on this journey with me. Thank you all so much ❤️”

Compton shares comical information about his NFL stints in his LinkedIn profile. He referred to himself as “a mercenary” and a player with “18 combined tackles and a Pro Bowl snub.” While he doesn’t have individual NFL accolades, he has earned good money from playing in the league.

Will Compton's career earnings

Spotrac estimates Will Compton’s career earnings at $7,280,658. The undrafted defensive specialist from Nebraska signed a three-year, $1.485 million contract with the then-Washington Redskins in April 2013. He also signed contracts with the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints.

Compton also had two stints for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He did not play last season, though he intended to sign with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. However, his signing didn’t push through because of his affiliation with Barstool Sports.

Here’s the table showing Compton’s career earnings, broken down yearly.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Incentive Total Earnings 2013 $23,823 - - $23,823 2013 $96,000 - - $96,000 2013 - $5,000 - $5,000 2014 $420,000 - $197,014 $617,014 2015 $510,000 - $222,465 $732,465 2016 $600,000 - $251,511 $851,511 2017 $1,797,000 - - $1,797,000 2018 $1,000,000 $250,000 - $1,250,000 2019 $426,176 - - $426,176 2020 $874,235 - - $874,235 2020 $308,824 - - $308,824 2021 $238,888 - - $238,888 2021 $59,722 - - $59,722 Total $6,354,668 $255,000 $670,990 $7,280,658

Compton signed nine contracts throughout his NFL career. Before his three-year with the Redskins/Washington Commanders, he signed a one-year $96,000 deal to join the team’s practice squad. In 2016 and 2017, he signed a one-year contracts worth $600,000 and $1,797,000, respectively.

Will Compton agreed to a one-year. $1,250,000 deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He also signed a one-year, $805,000 contract with the Saints before being released on an injury settlement. He completed the 2019 season with the Raiders.

He returned to Tennessee on a one-year, $1,050,000 million contract in 2020. In 2021, he signed a $70,000 practice squad contract with the Raiders.

Will Compton net worth 2023

Estimates reveal that Compton’s net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million. He has built his career after football as co-host of Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With the Boys podcast with Taylor Lewan. The offensive lineman was his teammate at Tennessee, and they have created one of the most popular sports podcasts.

Compton has 358 tackles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack throughout his NFL career.

As for his personal life, Will Compton got engaged with former Commanders cheerleader Charo Bishop in 2021. They got married in June of the same year. Ten months later, they welcomed their first daughter Cerulean Belle.