Will Compton mocks OutKick's Clay Travis by farting in viral video amid Caitlin Clark controversy [WATCH]

Former NFL linebacker Will Compton took a shot at OutKick founder Clay Travis amid their clash on X. The friction between the two analysts began when Compton responded to a video showing WNBA star Brittney Griner seemingly hurling a racist slur toward Caitlin Clark. Compton suggested that the post tried to fit a narrative someone like Travis would prefer.
Travis caught a glimpse of Compton's X post and responded with a jibe about the podcaster's fans slamming him. However, Compton brutally mocked Travis when he uploaded a video of himself farting in response to the political commentator's insult.
"Oh no not the comments!!! Time to suffocate you with nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide," Compton posted while adding a video of himself farting on camera.
Here is the video:
In Travis' post, he appeared to suggest that Compton was "drunk" and tried to defend a "racist WNBA player" in Griner.
"You’re getting smoked in the comments by your own audience. Put down the alcohol and come back tomorrow with a better effort. One that doesn’t defend a racist WNBA player that’s lucky she isn’t still in a Russian prison," Travis wrote.
Compton began his "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast with Taylor Lewan in 2019. Travis founded OutKick in 2011.
Will Compton played 92 regular-season games in the NFL
Will Compton went undrafted in 2013. However, the then-Washington Redskins signed him as an undrafted free agent later that year.
Compton played five seasons in Washington. He then had a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2018.
In 2019, Compton was signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. He was released with an injury settlement on Sept. 5 and signed for the then-Oakland Raiders in October.
Compton re-signed with the Titans in August 2020. The LB played the 2021 season with the Raiders.
On Sept. 3, 2023, Compton retired from the NFL. He played in 92 regular season games, racking up 358 tackles, 1.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.
