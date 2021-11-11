Will Dalvin Cook play in Week 10 against Chargers?

The Minnesota Vikings might not have running back Dalvin Cook available for their Week 10 matchup against the LA Chargers. Dalvin Cook isn't suffering from any sort of injury, so what could possibly keep him out?

Dalvin Cook is accused of allegedly abusing an ex-girlfriend in 2020. Gracelyn Trimble, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, has filed a lawsuit against Dalvin Cook following an altercation in his home that she alleges left her with a concussion. The lawsuit accuses Cook of assault, battery, and false imprisonment. Trimble states she flew to Minnesota to end the relationship with Cook, and he turned violent, giving her a concussion that left a scar on her face. She fled to a bedroom, grabbed Cook's gun and called for help while he allegedly came at her with a broomstick.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. https://t.co/wwjUDoPYRi Developing story, but this—which Rochelle notes is attached to the woman’s lawsuit—is alarming. twitter.com/rochelleolson/… Developing story, but this—which Rochelle notes is attached to the woman’s lawsuit—is alarming. twitter.com/rochelleolson/…

The situation got even messier when Dalvin Cook's attorney, Dave Valentini, stated that Trimble broke into Cook's home and tried to extort him for millions of dollars. Valentini's statement says that Trimble used a stolen garage opener to enter the home and attacked Cook and one of his guests. She used Mace and forced Cook and his guests to remain in the house at gunpoint. Cook defended himself, and that is how Trimble ended up with concussions and scars.

Will Dalvin Cook play in Week 10 against the Chargers?

As of Wednesday morning, Dalvin Cook has told reporters he has not been in contact with the NFL yet and plans to play during Week 10, unless told otherwise.

The league is currently aware of the situation and both sides of the story but needs more information to make a decision. The legal process will play out before the Vikings or league makes a call on Dalvin Cook's playing status. As we know from past experiences, these processes are very slow, and there likely won't be a decision until next season. For now, Dalvin Cook will be allowed to play and will not be put on the exempt list. There is also a strong possibility he will be able to play out the remainder of the 2021 season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook remains eligible to play despite a civil lawsuit alleging him of assault among other allegations. From NFL Now: #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook remains eligible to play despite a civil lawsuit alleging him of assault among other allegations. https://t.co/8scorYkw88

If Dalvin Cook is found at fault or guilty, however, he will likely face a hefty suspension from the NFL.

