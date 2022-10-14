Will Davante Adams get suspended? Latest update on Raiders WR following assault incident

Davante Adams lost his composure on Monday night after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (29-30). The Las Vegas Raiders receiver, in a moment of madness, pushed a cameraman to the ground while leaving Arrowhead Stadium.

But will Adams get suspended for his actions? The five-time Pro Bowler was quick to apologize to the equipment man. However, a police report revealed that misdemeanor assault charges were filed against Adams.

Will the NFL suspend Davante Adams?

As per reports from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Adams is in line to face some disciplinary action for assaulting a photographer at Arrowhead Stadium. It is believed that there is also a suspension in the cards for Adams.

However, there is no timetable for a decision from the NFL. The league will take its time to investigate the situation before deciding on a potential suspension for the wide receiver. More so, the Raiders will not be in action this week.

If Adams is not handed a suspension, there is a chance that he could be fined for the incident. Nonetheless, the NFL is expected to make a decision regarding the incident soon.

Davante Adams' stats

Adams is in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders. The receiver joined Las Vegas after an eight-year stint with the Green Bay Packers.

However, Adams has not enjoyed the best of starts to life with the Raiders. His team is currently in fourth place in the AFC West with a 1-4 record.

Adams has recorded 414 receiving yards in five games this season and has scored five touchdowns. In Week 5, he caught three passes for 124 yards and two long touchdowns but couldn't help his team get over the line against Kansas City.

Despite the Raiders' torrid start to the season, Adams has been one of the better-performing players on the team. A suspension for him could leave Josh McDaniels' team in further trouble.

