Will David Montgomery play in week 7? Lions RB’s status explored

Detroit Lions star running back David Montgomery will likely be out for "a little bit" due to his rib cartilage injury, according to Lions' coach Dan Campbell.

The versatile backfield star missed Wednesday's walkthrough as he looks to heal from a rib injury sustained in the Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In this article, we give you an update on his availability for the Lions' Week 7 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

David Montgomery Injury Update

According to Dan Campbell, David Montgomery will likely sit out for a while. The Lions' RB1 is unlikely to participate in Week 7 against the Ravens as he nurses a rib injury.

Dan Campbell said on Wednesday:

"He's probably going to be down for a little bit. I don't know how long ... at his position. That's not an easy thing to deal with, so we'll take it as it comes, but, I think, there's a chance we won't have him for a little bit."

That comes as a blow to the Lions, who're still sweating on the fitness of backup RB, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs might need to rush back from his hamstring injury, as the Lions're suddenly looking thin at the running back position.

What happened to David Montgomery?

David Montgomery sustained the injury in the second quarter of his team's two-score win over the resurgent Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Montgomery caught a short pass to the left side from QB1 Jared Goff. Montgomery crumpled to the turf and lied on the field for a while before eventually leaving the pitch unassisted.

He was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. After the game, it turned out that the Iowa State alum had sustained a rib cartilage injury.

When will David Montgomery return?

Rib cartilage injuries are notoriously difficult to access, and it's currently unclear as to when Montgomery will return. Currently, it's doubtful that he will play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, so his earliest return date could be Week 8 or 9.

At the moment, the Lions team doctors will likely advise that he sits out of contact training. Injuries to the ribs are excruciating, so contact would not be advisable at this point.

While Montgomery remains the Lions' lead rusher in 2023, the team can give Jahmyr Gibbs more touches as he takes his time to recover. It would do the Lions more good if Montgomery is back fresh for the business end of the season.