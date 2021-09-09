Will Deshaun Watson play in Week 1? Texans GM reveals QB's status for team's season-opener against Jaguars

Deshaun Watson seems to be in too much trouble for the Houston Texans, wanting to try and allow the young quarterback to take the field. Whether he is legally allowed to, the Texans may be trying to make an example of Watson.

Texans’ GM Nick Caserio this morning to Payne & Pendergast on @SportsRadio610 regarding Deshaun Watson’s status for Sunday’s opener vs. Jacksonville: “I wouldn’t expect him to play. … I wouldn’t anticipate him playing this Sunday and we’ll recalibrate as we go.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2021

Nick Caserio's answer regarding whether Watson will play seemed vague and assured at the same time. Caserio said the team would "recalibrate" as they go, so does that mean that Watson could very well take the field if the other quarterbacks falter in their attempts to move the ball down the field?

Why wouldn't Deshaun Watson be allowed to play this season?

Deshaun Watson has been surrounded by drama this offseason. Initially, it was said that Watson would be traded to another team, and the Miami Dolphins were that team. The quarterback and Dolphins had been linked together dating back to the 2020 season.

I’m told Dolphins coach Brian Flores just addressed his team regarding recent reports tying Miami to a possible trade for Deshaun Watson. Sources say he told players and staff that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback” in a brief but poignant endorsement of the QB. (quick thread) — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 31, 2021

Coach Brian Flores made it known to the Dolphins that there would be no trading of Watson. Tua Tagovailoa would be their unequivocal starter.

Even if the Dolphins and Texans had pulled off a blockbuster trade, would Watson be allowed to take the field?

Watson is currently under investigation from 22 separate women stating that Watson sexually assaulted them in some way. The reports say that a grand jury might have to step in to settle the case. That being said, the trial will not take place until after the 2021-2022 season. That would mean that Watson would not be readily available until February of next year.

Curious enough, the NFL is also doing its own investigation into this matter, as there is a no-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct in the league. Watson is reportedly allowed to engage in all team activities without limitations. The Texans could be sidelining Watson due to his behavior.

The Texans might come under fire if they were to start Watson after he is being investigated for some heinous acts. That might not be the type of publicity that the Texans want in this current moment.

Watson had also publicly asked for a trade back in January. This could have very well irked the Texans' front office since Watson was supposed to remain their franchise quarterback. Watson wants out after only four years with the team.

Roger Goodell could use an "exempt" pass on Watson, allowing him to play this season, but no movie has ever been made of a player facing civil lawsuits. No criminal charges have been filed against Watson either, leaving the exempt pass not currently necessary.

Also Read

Tyrod Taylor will remain the starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There could be an incoming change if Taylor can't live up to expectations but whether or not that could be Watson is a subject that everyone will have to wait on.

Edited by Henno van Deventer