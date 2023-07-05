One of the most interesting points of Aaron Rodgers' trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets was related to how the superstar quarterback would deal with the city's media.

While nobody debates Rodgers' quality, it's never easy to deal with the biggest sports media market there is in the U.S., and as we all know, this is a quarterback who isn't afraid to voice his thoughts and opinions about all the things in the world.

So could a clash between Aaron and the New York media be coming soon? Chris Russo said during his latest appearance at ESPN's First Take that he believes the quarterback will have a tough time in the city:

This is not Green Bay where they fawn over Rodgers and they pawn the great Aaron who won a Super Bowl. This is New York, with a fan base that's very, very nervous, year in and year out. They got a defeatist attitude, where he throws an incomplete pass on a two-minute drill in late July in a big spot with those fans watching a practice session. It's going to be on the back page of the New York Post. And that is going to drive him crazy.

When will Rodgers make his Jets debut?

He will make his first start for the Jets on Monday, Sept. 11, against the Buffalo Bills.

The Monday Night Football game in Week 1 will mark the first time that he wears the Jets' green and white. The game is also expected to have a ton of tributes on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Could the Jets appear on HBO's Hark Knocks in 2023?

A report coming from Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk states that the team is bracing for the Hard Knocks in 2023 even if they don't want to take part on the show, and made their feelings clear to the league both publicly and privately.

There are four teams who could be obliged to take part in the HBO show due to league rules and the Jets are one of them.

The obvious reason for the league to want the New York team to be featured on the HBO's show this year is Aaron Rodgers. A superstar quarterback coming into the television's biggest market is too good not to use.

