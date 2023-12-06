Will Ferrell reflects on Seahawks' 'devastating' Russell Wilson moment in Super Bowl XLIX loss against Tom Brady's Patriots

One of the most unforgettable Super Bowls of all time was Super Bowl XLIX, where the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots earned a 28-24 victory, but not before the Seahawks spoiled their oppurtunity to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Trailing 28-24 with less than a minute left in the game, Seattle elected to throw the ball from the one-yard line. The play cost them the game as Patriots' defensive back picked off Russell Wilson, sealing the victory for New England.

Appearing on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, actor and comedian Wil Ferrell and former NFL tight end discussed the infamous play. Ferrell labeled the moment as "devastating" for Seattle fans.

"That was a devastating moment for the Seahawks. I still would have run that play though. No, I'm just kidding. I think we Seahawks had an interception late and kind of came back and we were sitting there going, 'Wow, this is great. We have two chances for Marshawn to run the ball'. And we obviously, we know they didn't do that."

Ferrell then asked Gronk if he was shocked by the play call to which Gronk said he couldn't process the scenario right away.

"I mean, I didn't really know what was going on when we had that interception, I wasn't thinking in my mind like 'Man, why didn't they run the ball?' All I was thinking was my mind said 'I was a Super Bowl champion'. Eventually, the day after when it was all over TV, 'Why the heck didn't they run the ball?' 'Why didn't they give the ball to Marshawn Lynch? They should have handed it off to Lynch.'"

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke about the decision to call a pass play during Super Bowl XLIX on the one-yard line

Following the devastating Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots, Pete Carroll joined Richard Sherman's podcast this past summer and the two spoke about the infamous play.

Carroll said he decided to use a pass play because the team only had one timeout and they needed to stop the clock in order to score.

“That play just happened. That play got called. It just happened. It wasn’t by design. There was no foreshadowing, no intent, no agenda. That play just happened.

"When we got down there, we had one timeout. As soon we got there, I said one of these plays, we’re gonna have to throw it to get all four plays — make sure we have a chance to get all four shots."

While it can be seen as strategic from a coach's standpoint, it isn't viewed that way by the public. Many thought Seattle should have had Lynch run the ball.

They decided to throw the ball, and the rest is history.

