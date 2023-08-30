Will Grier salary details: How much will former Cowboys QB earn with Bengals in 2023?

Despite an impressive preseason with the Dallas Cowboys, Will Grier was waived to make room for Trey Lance, and he was searching for a new home ahead of the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, reports claimed the quarterback would sign with the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. The 28-year-old will become their third-choice quarterback behind Joe Burrow and Jake Browning.

A look at Will Grier's NFL contract details in 2023

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Will Grier

According to reports from Spotrac, Grier signed a one-year, $965,000 contract with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. However, his contract details with the Bengals have not been revealed.

The reports suggest that players with two or more years of experience in the NFL make a minimum of $15,400 per week on a team's practice squad. Since Grier has been in the league for four seasons, he could make up to a reported $277,200 for the whole 2023 season on the Bengals' practice squad.

Reports claim that Grier has a net worth of $5 million as of 2023. Most of his wealth has been accumulated through his NFL career.

Grier has reportedly made $3,324,796 in career earnings during his time in the NFL so far. He has received $2,474,877 in base salary, $822,180 in signing bonus, and $27,739 in incentives.

Cincinnati is currently sweating on Burrow's fitness. The 26-year-old did not feature during the team's training camp due to a calf strain that he suffered on July 27.

If Burrow cannot play in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, Grier might be called up to the Bengals' active roster, where he could likely serve as the backup to Browning.

Will Grier's NFL stats and career

The Carolina Panthers selected Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He spent two seasons with the franchise, featuring in just two games.

Grier threw for 504 yards, completing 51 of his 64 passes in Carolina. He threw four interceptions but failed to get a touchdown. He joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 and had a two-year stint with the team. However, the quarterback didn't make a single appearance for the team.

Following his recent move to the Bengals, Grier hopes to get some game time in the upcoming season.

