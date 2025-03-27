Will Howard felt "really good" after meeting with Mike Tomlin, Steelers

Will Howard is one of the quarterback prospects to keep a close eye on during the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft this year. He is projected to be a mid-round pick by most around the league, but his sensational final college football season suggests that he could be a sleeper.

Ad

One team that has clearly expressed interest in the Ohio State Buckeyes star is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They reportedly met with him at the 2025 NFL Combine and followed that up with another meeting recently before his Pro Day.

CBS Sports reported that general manager Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith were among those in attendance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Howard addressed the media at Ohio State's Pro Day and responded to the reports that he has met with the Steelers. He described his experience and discussed the possibility of playing in Pittsburgh.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Howard explained:

"It's been really good. I spent some time with them yesterday. Coach Tomlin, Coach Smith, it's been really good, I really like those guys. It's close to home for me, it's close to here, there's a lot of things to like about it. You never know, anything can happen, but it's definitely a great spot."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Steelers are expected to be in the market for a rookie quarterback this year after making major changes during the offseason. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, their two starters from last season, both departed for new teams during the 2025 NFL free agency period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While they did sign Mason Rudolph, he isn't expected to be a long-term solution for the position. He is instead more likely to serve as a potential bridge to whichever prospect they decide to draft this year. Based on their recent activity, Will Howard is apparently one of their options.

Will Howard a sleeper to take over as Steelers QB in 2025

Will Howard

Many around the NFL believe that the Pittsburgh Steelers will target a quarterback early on in the draft. Their reported interest in Will Howard suggests that they might instead wait a bit, or at least beyond the first round, to address the position.

Ad

Howard spent four years of his college football career with the Kansas State Wildcats before transferring to the Ohio State Buckeyes for his final season. He broke out in a major way following the change, including leading the conference in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns.

His impressive season, paired with his ideal size for the position at 6-foot-4 tall and 235 pounds, makes him a potential sleeper this year. The Steelers are apparently one of the teams that have taken notice of his profile as a prospect, so he could potentially be the replacement they are looking for to secure their future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place