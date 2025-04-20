Will Howard NFL draft: Analyst predicts Ohio State QB getting selected by AFC North team

After losing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft. Fortunately for them, they have several talented QB prospects to choose from.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter projected that the Steelers will select a defensive lineman before a QB in his most recent seven-round mock draft.

According to his complete mock draft on Friday, Pittsburgh will pick Ohio State QB Will Howard in the fourth round after selecting Georgia running back Trevor Etienne in the third round and Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first. Howard will be chosen by the Steelers with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round.

Aaron Rodgers has been frequently linked to a move to Steel City this offseason after being released by the New York Jets. However, even if they sign him, they could be better off having a young QB behind him.

If he signs with Pittsburgh, Rodgers is likely to be more of a stopgap than a long-term solution. Howard might first serve as the Steelers' backup and eventually their franchise QB if they sign the four-time MVP.

Will Howard believes he's the best quarterback prospect in this draft class

During Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL," Will Howard sent a powerful message to organizations that are considering picking him in the draft. He made it known that he will give it his all when he enters the league.

Howard is certain that he is the best player at his position in the draft, even though he knows he is not expected to be selected in the first round.

"I believe I'm the best quarterback in this class. I think there's unbelievable talent,” Howard said. “But if you're going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself, and I think that's what helps me get through those adverse times.”

Howard completed 73.0% of his throws for 4,010 yards and 35 scores during his lone season with Ohio State in 2024. In the win over Notre Dame in the national championship game, he completed 17 of 21 of his throws for 231 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 57 rushing yards.

It will be interesting to see what round and which team lands Howard in the draft after his stock was significantly boosted by his win in the national championship game.

