Will Howard opens up about emotional reaction to Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's call on draft day

The Pittsburgh Steelers used their sixth round, No. 185 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard. With the addition of Howard, the Steelers current QB depth chart at the moment includes Howard, Mason Rudolph, and Skylar Thompson.

As a result, should free agent QB Aaron Rodgers not sign with the club this offseason, there is a chance that Howard could start for the Steelers in 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Missi Matthews on May 23, Howard revealed what it meant to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and how he felt on draft night when he got the call from head coach Mike Tomlin.

"It was just a relief, like a weight off my shoulders, and just all of the work kind of coming to fruition and just an amazing moment and super blessed." (01:50) Howard said.

Howard had a great season in 2024 for the Buckeyes and led the iconic Ohio State program to a National Championship title. In that game, he was the offensive MVP of the contest as well. Howard finished the campaign with 4,010 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, ten interceptions, 226 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns for Ohio State.

Who will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025?

The starting QB of the Steelers in 2025 appears to be largely dependent on whether free agent QB Aaron Rodgers signs with the franchise this offseason. Should he sign with the team, Rodgers will almost certainly start the season as the starting QB. However, should he not sign, Howard will have a legitimate chance to start for the Steelers next year.

Either way, the Pittsburgh offensive unit will look extremely different than it did last year. Although the head coach and offensive coordinator are still the same, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Najee Harris, and George Pickens have all departed the club. The offensive unit now features DK Metcalf and Kaleb Johnson, two players who can unquestionably lead the passing and running game in 2025.

Only time will tell whether Howard starts for the team in 2025, however, it is evident that he was extremely grateful and honored to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the draft.

