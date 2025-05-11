Will Howard opens up on why Pittsburgh always had a “soft spot” in his heart

Will Howard is entering with the NFL with much pedigree and promise. A former collegiate champion at Ohio State, he was drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers and made an immediate impression during the opening of their rookie camp on Friday.
And being where he is is, to him, a dream scenario. He was born in Pennsylvania and gets to play close to Columbus. He has aspired to play under head coach Mike Tomlin.
Speaking to reporters, he said:
"The culture, it just fits who I am as a person and who I am as a player... It's just, everything kind of fell into place. As the draft went on, you never know where you're gonna end up, but you keep a little spot in your heart for where you really wanna go, and I had a little soft spot for Pittsburgh."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
He continued:
"I was hoping in my heart that they'd pick me. I know on that like 'Hey Rookie' show they showed a clip of me begging Pittsburgh to pick me just cause it's a long three days and you never know what's gonna happen, but I'm blessed man. I could not be in a better place."
Meanwhile, edge rusher Jack Sawyer, who came off the board two rounds before Howard recalled the reaction to his former college teammate's drafting:
“Everyone was huddled around the TV and as soon as they said his name, the party cheered louder for him than they did for me. We were all laughing about it.”
He continued:
“I was surprised he was still there. Will is everything you want in a quarterback... He presents himself well, he handles himself well. He goes about preparation really hard — like I haven’t seen from anyone else. Will is a great guy, a good leader, and I think he’s going to have a good career.”
Mike Tomlin discusses Will Howard's performance during rookie minicamp
Speaking of Mike Tomlin, he liked what he saw from Will Howard, telling the media (discussion starts at 01:24 in the video below):
“He’s doing great. We’re at the very beginning of it. I don’t know that we’re looking at it through that lens in terms of evaluating him. It’s more about getting to know him and just laying a good foundation that way.”
Rookie minicamp will last until May 11, then OTAs begin on May 27 and will last until June 5.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.