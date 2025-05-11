Will Howard opens up on why Pittsburgh always had a “soft spot” in his heart

Will Howard is entering with the NFL with much pedigree and promise. A former collegiate champion at Ohio State, he was drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers and made an immediate impression during the opening of their rookie camp on Friday.

Ad

And being where he is is, to him, a dream scenario. He was born in Pennsylvania and gets to play close to Columbus. He has aspired to play under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Speaking to reporters, he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The culture, it just fits who I am as a person and who I am as a player... It's just, everything kind of fell into place. As the draft went on, you never know where you're gonna end up, but you keep a little spot in your heart for where you really wanna go, and I had a little soft spot for Pittsburgh."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He continued:

"I was hoping in my heart that they'd pick me. I know on that like 'Hey Rookie' show they showed a clip of me begging Pittsburgh to pick me just cause it's a long three days and you never know what's gonna happen, but I'm blessed man. I could not be in a better place."

Ad

Meanwhile, edge rusher Jack Sawyer, who came off the board two rounds before Howard recalled the reaction to his former college teammate's drafting:

“Everyone was huddled around the TV and as soon as they said his name, the party cheered louder for him than they did for me. We were all laughing about it.”

He continued:

“I was surprised he was still there. Will is everything you want in a quarterback... He presents himself well, he handles himself well. He goes about preparation really hard — like I haven’t seen from anyone else. Will is a great guy, a good leader, and I think he’s going to have a good career.”

Ad

Mike Tomlin discusses Will Howard's performance during rookie minicamp

Speaking of Mike Tomlin, he liked what he saw from Will Howard, telling the media (discussion starts at 01:24 in the video below):

“He’s doing great. We’re at the very beginning of it. I don’t know that we’re looking at it through that lens in terms of evaluating him. It’s more about getting to know him and just laying a good foundation that way.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Rookie minicamp will last until May 11, then OTAs begin on May 27 and will last until June 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.