Will Howard’s GF Skyler Skoglund shares sneak peek into beautiful floral-themed Steelers ‘ladies night’ [PICS]

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 13, 2025 10:50 GMT
Will Howard&rsquo;s GF Skyler Skoglund
Will Howard’s GF Skyler Skoglund (Image Source: Instagram/@skyeskog)

Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, spent time with the partners of her boyfriend's teammates. The 2025 NFL season began last week, and ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second game, Skoglund shared a glimpse of her outing on Instagram.

She posted several pictures with the Steelers ladies with a four-word caption.

"First Steelers Ladies Night!!!" she wrote.
Skyler Skoglund wore a high-neck black top paired with matching pants and a golden belt. She completed the look with a sling bag on the side and styled her hair in curls. In the second slide of the post, she posed with a face cutout of Howard.

Will Howard was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft. However, he injured his finger during training camp in July. He was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season. However, there is a good chance for him to make it to the 53-man roster later this year.

The Steelers had kept Skylar Thompson in place of Will Howard for the regular season, but the veteran NFL quarterback suffered an injury. This has opened the door for Howard to play later in the season.

Howard, however, missed the preseason campaign, where the Steelers won against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers, as well as the season opener. Thompson was on the team for the preseason games, while Aaron Rodgers played the game against the New York Jets and recorded 244 passing yards to secure a 34-32 win last week.

The Steelers will next play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 14.

Will Howard joins girlfriend Skyler Skoglund for a college game

Ahead of the start of the new NFL season, Will Howard attended an Ohio State University event with his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund. She shared pictures of their outing on Instagram on Sept. 1.

Howard’s girlfriend posted snaps with the NFL quarterback along with some other pictures from the event.

"A Saturday back at the Shoe!? Say less!" she wrote.

She styled for the outing in a red oversized T-shirt with the number 18 on it and paired it with light blue denim pants and white shoes.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
