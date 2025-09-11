  • home icon
  Will Howard's GF, Skyler Skoglund, shows love as TreVeyon Henderson announces engagement

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 11, 2025 11:00 GMT
Will Howard
Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund shows love as TreVeyon Henderson (Image Source: Instagram/@skyeskog@trey.h.4)

Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, congratulated New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson on his engagement. While preparing for his rookie season in the NFL, the Patriots star surprised fans by sharing a post on Instagram.

He proposed to his girlfriend in a beautiful waterside romantic location and wrote a heartfelt caption.

“Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.” ‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭31‬:‭30‬ ," Henderson wrote.

Will Howard's girlfriend reshared the post on Instagram and reacted with a red heart emoji.

Will Howard&#039;s GF Skyler Skoglund IG story/@skyeskog
Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund IG story/@skyeskog

Howard and TreVeyon Henderson played college football together for Ohio State University and were selected in the 2025 draft. Henderson was the second-round pick of the Patriots, while Howard was picked by the Steelers in the sixth round.

The NFL 2025 season started last week, and both stars are in their rookie years.

Will Howard's GF, Skyler, shares glimpse of her Ohio State game ahead of the NFL season

On Sept. 1, in an Instagram post, Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, shared a few pictures and videos of a gameday. She attended the Ohio State University event and shared the post with a sweet caption.

"A Saturday back at the Shoe!? Say less!," Skyler wrote.
Skyler joined Howard in a red oversized T-shirt and paired it with light blue denim pants. Her boyfriend styled a black T-shirt and a red cap with “Ohio State” written on it, along with light blue denim.

Meanwhile, Howard is looking forward to his NFL debut. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a fantastic outing in preseason, winning against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers but losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Skyler Thompson played all three preseason games, while Aaron Rodgers started the new season with a win against the New York Jets. He recorded 244 yards in passing in the season opener.

Howard is coming off an impressive college football career and has set his eyes on the NFL season. He played for the Kansas State Wildcats from 2020 to 2023 before moving to Ohio State University in 2024. Last season, he recorded 4,010 yards in passing.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

