Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund sends love to Steelers QB after getting drafted in round 6 as 185th pick

Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler, sent love to her boyfriend on his draft selection. The 2025 NFL draft came with a memorable moment for the 23-year-old quarterback. Howard was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round, as the 185th overall pick.

Ad

Will Howard celebrated the emotional moment with his family, and later on Sunday, he shared a post on his Instagram account. He posted several pictures and videos from the NFL draft and the moment of celebration with his family, along with sharing his excitement to join the team in the caption.

"A dream come true. See you soon Pittsburgh!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler, reshared the post on her Instagram account, sending love for her boyfriend with a yellow heart emoji.

Skyler Skoglund's Instagram story/@skyeskog)

Howard joins his Ohio State teammate Jack Sawyer with the Steelers, who was the round 4, 123rd pick in the draft. This season, Ohio State dominated the draft as 14 of the team's players made it to the NFL teams.

Ad

This included Josh Simmons, Emeka Egbuka, and others.

Here is a list of the players selected in the 2025 NFL draft from the Ohio State Buckeyes football team:

Round 1, 19th pick: Emeka Egbuka – Tampa Bay

Round 1, 23rd pick: Donovan Jackson – Minnesota

Round 1, 28th pick: Tyleik Williams – Detroit

Round 1, 32nd pick: Josh Simmons – Kansas City

Round 2, 36th pick: Quinshon Judkins – Cleveland

Round 2, 38th pick: TreVeyon Henderson – New England

Round 2, 45th pick: JT Tuimoloau – Indianapolis

Round 4, 115th pick: Cody Simon – Arizona

Round 4, 122nd pick: Lathan Ransom – Carolina

Round 4, 123rd pick: Jack Sawyer – Pittsburgh

Round 5, 148th pick: Ty Hamilton – Los Angeles Rams

Round 5, 170th pick: Jordan Hancock – Buffalo

Round 5, 174th pick: Denzel Burke – Arizona

Round 6, 185th pick: Will Howard – Pittsburgh

Ad

Ad

NFL analyst throws shade on Steelers' decision to select Will Howard

NFL analyst Mel Kiper was critical of the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to pick Will Howard in the draft. In an article for ESPN, Kiper analyzed the draft and shared his opinion on the different teams' picks.

He was particularly critical of the Steelers' decision and wrote:

"Mason Rudolph is the current starter. Yet, Pittsburgh added only Will Howard at the position -- in Round 6. He’s a backup in the NFL. Instead of getting a quarterback they can win games with right now in Round 1, the Steelers went defensive tackle."

Ad

During his college football career, Howard had an impressive record, winning the CFP National Championship in 2024 and earning the CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP in 2025. In fact, in his last season at Ohio State, he recorded a total of 4,010 passing yards.

It will be interesting to see how his NFL journey unfolds with the Steelers after such a successful college football career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.