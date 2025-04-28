  • home icon
  Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund sends love to Steelers QB after getting drafted in round 6 as 185th pick

Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund sends love to Steelers QB after getting drafted in round 6 as 185th pick

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 28, 2025 11:24 GMT
Will Howard
Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund (Image Source: Instagram/@skyeskog)

Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler, sent love to her boyfriend on his draft selection. The 2025 NFL draft came with a memorable moment for the 23-year-old quarterback. Howard was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round, as the 185th overall pick.

Will Howard celebrated the emotional moment with his family, and later on Sunday, he shared a post on his Instagram account. He posted several pictures and videos from the NFL draft and the moment of celebration with his family, along with sharing his excitement to join the team in the caption.

"A dream come true. See you soon Pittsburgh!"
Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler, reshared the post on her Instagram account, sending love for her boyfriend with a yellow heart emoji.

Skyler Skoglund&#039;s Instagram story/@skyeskog)
Skyler Skoglund's Instagram story/@skyeskog)

Howard joins his Ohio State teammate Jack Sawyer with the Steelers, who was the round 4, 123rd pick in the draft. This season, Ohio State dominated the draft as 14 of the team's players made it to the NFL teams.

This included Josh Simmons, Emeka Egbuka, and others.

Here is a list of the players selected in the 2025 NFL draft from the Ohio State Buckeyes football team:

  • Round 1, 19th pick: Emeka Egbuka – Tampa Bay
  • Round 1, 23rd pick: Donovan Jackson – Minnesota
  • Round 1, 28th pick: Tyleik Williams – Detroit
  • Round 1, 32nd pick: Josh Simmons – Kansas City
  • Round 2, 36th pick: Quinshon Judkins – Cleveland
  • Round 2, 38th pick: TreVeyon Henderson – New England
  • Round 2, 45th pick: JT Tuimoloau – Indianapolis
  • Round 4, 115th pick: Cody Simon – Arizona
  • Round 4, 122nd pick: Lathan Ransom – Carolina
  • Round 4, 123rd pick: Jack Sawyer – Pittsburgh
  • Round 5, 148th pick: Ty Hamilton – Los Angeles Rams
  • Round 5, 170th pick: Jordan Hancock – Buffalo
  • Round 5, 174th pick: Denzel Burke – Arizona
  • Round 6, 185th pick: Will Howard – Pittsburgh
NFL analyst throws shade on Steelers' decision to select Will Howard

NFL analyst Mel Kiper was critical of the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to pick Will Howard in the draft. In an article for ESPN, Kiper analyzed the draft and shared his opinion on the different teams' picks.

He was particularly critical of the Steelers' decision and wrote:

"Mason Rudolph is the current starter. Yet, Pittsburgh added only Will Howard at the position -- in Round 6. He’s a backup in the NFL. Instead of getting a quarterback they can win games with right now in Round 1, the Steelers went defensive tackle."
During his college football career, Howard had an impressive record, winning the CFP National Championship in 2024 and earning the CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP in 2025. In fact, in his last season at Ohio State, he recorded a total of 4,010 passing yards.

It will be interesting to see how his NFL journey unfolds with the Steelers after such a successful college football career.

