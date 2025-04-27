Will Howard sends 4-word message after getting drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers

Will Howard is all excited to start his NFL journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 23-year-old quarterback became the 185th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

He will join his Ohio State teammate Jack Sawyer, who was the fourth-round 123rd pick by the Steelers. Following the good news, Will Howard shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a four-word caption:

"GO BUCKEYES GO STEELERS"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Howard shared a screenshot of his video call with Sawyer as they both are joining the same NFL team. Ohio State has a total of 14 players selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

In addition to Sawyer and Howard, Emeka Egbuka, Josh Simmons and Cody Simon were also selected in the draft.

Here is the list of the Ohio State players selected in the 2025 NFL draft:

Round 1, 19th pick: Emeka Egbuka – Tampa Bay

Round 1, 23rd pick: Donovan Jackson – Minnesota

Round 1, 28th pick: Tyleik Williams – Detroit

Round 1, 32nd pick: Josh Simmons – Kansas City

Round 2, 36th pick: Quinshon Judkins – Cleveland

Round 2, 38th pick: TreVeyon Henderson – New England

Round 2, 45th pick: JT Tuimoloau – Indianapolis

Round 4, 115th pick: Cody Simon – Arizona

Round 4, 122nd pick: Lathan Ransom – Carolina

Round 4, 123rd pick: Jack Sawyer – Pittsburgh

Round 5, 148th pick: Ty Hamilton – Los Angeles Rams

Round 5, 170th pick: Jordan Hancock – Buffalo

Round 5, 174th pick: Denzel Burke – Arizona

Round 6, 185th pick: Will Howard – Pittsburgh

Ad

Ad

Will Howard and Jack Sawyer together played for Ohio State for one season. Howard was previously part of Kansas State between 2020 to 2023. In 2024, he moved to Ohio State, while Sawyer was part of the Buckeyes from 2021 to 2024.

Will Howard can't hold back tears after his 2025 NFL Draft call

Being selected in the NFL draft is an emotional moment for the players. Will Howard was joined by his family to watch the draft, and as his name was announced, he couldn’t hold back his tears.

Ad

His family was all in the mood for celebration, while they were also emotional about the selection. Howard hugged his parents with tears in his eyes.

In his last season playing for Ohio State, Will Howard won the CFP national championship and was named the championship game's offensive MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.