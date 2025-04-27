Will Howard sends 4-word message after getting drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers

Will Howard is all excited to start his NFL journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 23-year-old quarterback became the 185th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
He will join his Ohio State teammate Jack Sawyer, who was the fourth-round 123rd pick by the Steelers. Following the good news, Will Howard shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a four-word caption:
"GO BUCKEYES GO STEELERS"
Howard shared a screenshot of his video call with Sawyer as they both are joining the same NFL team. Ohio State has a total of 14 players selected in the 2025 NFL draft.
In addition to Sawyer and Howard, Emeka Egbuka, Josh Simmons and Cody Simon were also selected in the draft.
Here is the list of the Ohio State players selected in the 2025 NFL draft:
- Round 1, 19th pick: Emeka Egbuka – Tampa Bay
- Round 1, 23rd pick: Donovan Jackson – Minnesota
- Round 1, 28th pick: Tyleik Williams – Detroit
- Round 1, 32nd pick: Josh Simmons – Kansas City
- Round 2, 36th pick: Quinshon Judkins – Cleveland
- Round 2, 38th pick: TreVeyon Henderson – New England
- Round 2, 45th pick: JT Tuimoloau – Indianapolis
- Round 4, 115th pick: Cody Simon – Arizona
- Round 4, 122nd pick: Lathan Ransom – Carolina
- Round 4, 123rd pick: Jack Sawyer – Pittsburgh
- Round 5, 148th pick: Ty Hamilton – Los Angeles Rams
- Round 5, 170th pick: Jordan Hancock – Buffalo
- Round 5, 174th pick: Denzel Burke – Arizona
- Round 6, 185th pick: Will Howard – Pittsburgh
Will Howard and Jack Sawyer together played for Ohio State for one season. Howard was previously part of Kansas State between 2020 to 2023. In 2024, he moved to Ohio State, while Sawyer was part of the Buckeyes from 2021 to 2024.
Will Howard can't hold back tears after his 2025 NFL Draft call
Being selected in the NFL draft is an emotional moment for the players. Will Howard was joined by his family to watch the draft, and as his name was announced, he couldn’t hold back his tears.
His family was all in the mood for celebration, while they were also emotional about the selection. Howard hugged his parents with tears in his eyes.
In his last season playing for Ohio State, Will Howard won the CFP national championship and was named the championship game's offensive MVP.
