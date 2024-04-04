Will Jason Kelce run for Governor of Pennsylvania? Arnold Schwarzenegger gives advice to Eagles icon

Jason Kelce has more time on his hands after announcing his retirement as an NFL player. The six-time All-Pro center, who played 13 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles, can spend more time with his young family and pursue other opportunities in his post-playing career.

However, Arnold Schwarzenegger suggested that the seven-time Pro Bowler try a career in public service by running for Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial seat. At present, Jason Kelce has his own plans for his career that don't involve running for governor, but he was moved by Schwarzenegger's words.

The veteran actor said the following during his appearance on the “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday:

“Forget the mayor. You go for governor. And then President. You’re born here.”

Schwarzenegger knows what he’s talking about because he successfully parlayed his acting career into becoming California’s 38th governor on Nov. 17, 2003, when he won a recall election to complete the term of previous governor Gray Davis.

The Austrian-born politician won a second term in 2006 and served his full term until 2011. However, he could not run for President of the United States because he wasn’t a natural-born American citizen. Instead, he became a naturalized US citizen in September 1983.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger advised Jason Kelce of some invaluable traits for becoming a public servant:

“It has to be in his heart. That’s right. Yeah. Maybe he has the right combination. He has the most important thing, and number one is name recognition. So, of course, he has that.

"So, then the second most important thing is, you have to be passionate. You have to really say, I see myself as the governor like I did. I saw myself as the governor. And I was absolutely convinced that I could do a better job than the politicians did.”

The ”Terminator” star had no doubts that the Super Bowl 52 champion could win an election.

“And so, it depends, you know, if you are into the public service thing or not.

"If you are, of course, you can win because you’re an imposing figure. You speak really well. You’re very clear. And all you have to do now is then this just convince the people, I’m the man.”

Jason Kelce responds to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s encouraging words

While the seven-time winner of Mr. Olympia gave his seal of approval for a potential Jason Kelce political bid, the former Philadelphia Eagles center declined that path.

“No. … Don’t get me pumped up right now to go do this. I’ve got a clear vision of my career right now.”

The post-playing career Jason Kelce referred to could involve joining an NFL broadcast team. According to a Mar. 7 article by Front Office Sports, Kelce already met with Fox Sports and ESPN for a potential role as an NFL TV analyst.

The other entities with rights to broadcast NFL games (CBS, NBC, Amazon) might also be interested in hiring him.

Aside from that opportunity, “New Heights” remains one of the top sports podcasts globally. The platform’s popularity could put him and Travis Kelce in line for a $100 million deal, as Multitude head of development Eric Silver said in a Mar. 4 article by MarketWatch’s Weston Blasi.