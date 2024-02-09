Will Jason Kelce and wife Kylie come to support Travis Kelce at Super Bowl? Details on Eagles star’s family’s plans

Expect Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie to have the cameras on them during Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII broadcast.

In an exclusive interview for PEOPLE, Kylie, the wife of the Philadelphia Eagles center and mother of three daughters, said that she and her husband plan to be in attendance at Allegiant Stadium .

Kelce's younger brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs seek the first consecutive Super Lombardi trophies since the New England Patriots at XXXVIII and XXXIX.

However, Jason Kelce and Kylie's daughters - Bennett, 11 months; Elliotte, two and a half years; and Wyatt, four - will not join them.

"I think it's a little bit controversial but even during regular season games, said Jylie. "I don't take the girls to every game. They're still very young. A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming, and there's three of them. It can get hectic. It's just a lot."

Kylie added that taking the girls out of the house depends on whether it would play a factor in their future development:

"I love to do things that set them up for success. The thought of traveling cross-country with them (while) Jason's going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn't ideal."

How Jason Kelce and wife Kylie plan to celebrate daughters' birthdays

Even after Super Bowl LVIII, Jason Kelce will still be busy - except this time as a father.

The next few weeks will mark the birthdays of Elliotte and Bennett, in that order. Kylie already has a constant in mind: chocolate, as she explained in the above interview:

"We have Benny first. And we'll probably just get her some cake that she can smash into. She hasn't really gotten the chance to eat sweet treats yet, so it'll be a funny moment when she finally gets some frosting."

As for Ellie, the family will be revisiting an old idea:

"Then Ellie has already been talking about what kind of cake she wants, and we're leaning towards a dinosaur cake. It's not the first dinosaur cake we've had in the house, so I think we can do this."

Kelce's eldest daughter, Wyatt, already celebrated her birthday in October. Photos of it can be seen below.

They were posted on Instagram by Philadelphia-based balloon and bubble provider Charming Garlands.