Will Jayden Daniels have C. J. Stroud-esque sophomore slump in 2025? Ex-Chargers QB weighs in

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel addressed the growing conversation around Jayden Daniels’ second-year expectations on the “Scoop City” podcast on Tuesday. Comparing the Washington Commanders quarterback to C.J. Stroud, Daniel dismissed the use of “sophomore slump” as a fair label for Stroud’s 2024 season.
Daniel emphasized that he doesn’t expect Daniels to follow the same pattern, pointing to the structural support around him.
“I don't like the term ‘sophomore slump’ because, when we talk about C.J. Stroud, they still won 10 games,” Daniel said (25:14). “Yes, he threw more interceptions. Yes, he struggled at times. But he still won 10 games.
“The thing with Jayden Daniels that makes me think he won’t have that kind of slump comes down to a couple of reasons. First, they’re still building around him — this is their Super Bowl window.”
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s philosophy was another factor the former Chargers QB cited, noting his reputation for evolving his playbook and adapting to his personnel.
Washington's offseason moves back that strategy. Commanders general manager Adam Peters traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, supporting key offensive positions. Defensively, Washington added Trey Amos and Josh Conerly Jr. in the draft, who are both expected to compete for starting roles.
FOX Sports’ David Helman ranked the Commanders sixth in his post-draft power rankings and expects continued improvement. In an interview with USA Today, former Washington QB Alex Smith called Daniels’ rookie campaign possibly the greatest in American sports history, alluding to his composure and clutch performances.
While Daniels’ debut season set a high bar, the team’s upgrades and development suggest a clear effort to support a sustained trajectory, rather than regression, heading into 2025.
Donald Trump lauds Jayden Daniels as D.C. lands 2027 NFL draft at National Mall
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL draft at the National Mall. Joined at the White House by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders owner Josh Harris, Trump used the occasion to praise Jayden Daniels.
"I’m pleased to reveal that the 2027 NFL draft will be held right here in our nation’s capital,” Trump said, via The Mirror. “It’s going to be something that nobody else will ever be able to duplicate, I don’t suspect.”
While the primary focus was the draft announcement, Trump briefly acknowledged Daniels when presented with a personalized Washington jersey, calling the QB “impressive” in passing. The announcement follows the team’s recent success and hints at broader promotional efforts as it moves toward a new $3 billion stadium.
