Will the Jets cut Aaron Rodgers? NFL insider sheds light on former MVP’s future

After the New York Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas, reports emerged about the dysfunction within the franchise and their lack of trust in Aaron Rodgers. Team owner Woody Johnson reportedly wanted the quarterback benched after their Week 4 loss to Denver Broncos. However, Douglas and the coaching staff ensured he remained the starter.

But with head coach Robert Saleh and the general manager both axed from their positions, Johnson is coming after Rodgers next. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the team will likely place the quarterback on the Injured Reserves list or bench him for their remaining six games.

She also suggested that the Jets could consider cutting Rodgers, allowing him to sign with any team he wishes to play for. The 41-year-old has had a rough campaign and he will seemingly not get the opportunity to run the table and redeem himself.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring? Update on QB's future

Depending on what the Jets decide, Aaron Rodgers could be a free agent by Monday. If the team releases the veteran quarterback, he may decide to hang up his cleats and call it a day on his Hall of Fame career.

However, according to Russini, retirement is not high on Rodgers' list of options for 2025. She claimed in her report that the four-time MVP intends to play next year, but not for the Jets.

It's unclear whether any team would consider adding a 41-year-old to its ranks, especially if he is cut for having a dismal campaign. However, Rodgers' reputation could tempt a franchise or two to make him an offer.

He likely wouldn't consider signing for any team not in a position to compete for the Super Bowl. That would severely limit his options, but he certainly wouldn't entertain the possibility of joining a team in rebuild mode or a year or two away from being contenders.

While there are no guarantees about where Rodgers will play next season, it's unlikely to be for the New York Jets.

