Will Johnson's draft stock hits new low as Michigan CB falls to surprising NFC North team in latest mock

Will Johnson is regarded as one of the best cornerbacks entering this year's NFL draft. However, the Michigan star's stock has been plummeting recently, with just one week to go before the draft begins.

"The Athletic's" Dane Brugler released his mock draft this week and projected Johnson to go to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 23 pick in the first round.

However, Johnson was initially considered a top-10 pick. Early reports projected Johnson to go to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 pick. Some also suggested that the San Francisco 49ers could draft Johnson with the No. 11 pick. With Brugler dropping the player into the early 20s in the draft, it could be concerning for the Michigan star.

Nonetheless, Brugler pointed out that Johnson has a strong understanding of the game and is intelligent with his play. There is also a case for the Wolverines star to become a starter for an NFL team.

Johnson is six-foot-two and 194 pounds. He is also quick and able to keep pace with speedy receivers. One major reason Johnson's stock has fallen is due to the shoulder and foot injuries that he suffered in his final collegiate season.

Will Johnson played a key role when Michigan won the national title in 2024

Michigan Wolverines CB Will Johnson (Credits: Getty)

Will Johnson was a critical player for the Michigan Wolverines when they won the national title in January 2024. The Wolverines beat Washington 34-13 in the final and Johnson won the National Championship Defensive MVP Award.

Johnson played his entire college career at Michigan. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2022, a First-Team All-American in 2023, and a Second-Team All-American in 2024.

In his final season at Michigan, Johnson posted 14 tackles and returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns in six games.

Across his college career, Johnson recorded 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 10 passes defended and three interception touchdowns. Now, it remains to be seen where he will play in the big league.

