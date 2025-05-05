Will Johnson was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Michigan Wolverines cornerback is considered to be one of the most talented cornerback prospects this year, so he could be a steal.

He was initially projected to be a potential first-round pick and some draft anaylsts even predicted that he would be selected in the top ten. He recently commented on his draft slide, via Dov Kleiman on X, and sent a stern warning to all of the teams that passed on picking him.

Johnson stated:

"Finna go kill bruh. They gon have to pay for this sh*t. I promise you, Arizona finna get a dawg."

Will Johnson was wideley regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the entire country coming out of college. His early projections included him as a top-ten pick with the upside to ptentially be selected among the first five picks. Injury concerns resulted in many predicting him to slide a bit, but falling all the way to the second round was a bit surprising.

He suffered a seaon-ending knee injury in 2023 that required surgery and then after returning for the 2024 college football season, a toe injury forced him to miss even more time. A hamstring injury and another knee issue were added during the offseason, so his risky situation may be why so many teams passed on him.

Will Johnson outlook with Cardinals amid injury concerns

Will Johnson

Will Johnson was expected to be the first cornerback picked in the 2025 NFL Draft by many analysts for most of the 2024 season. He was instead the fourth player selected from his position as he slid all the way into the second round before landing with the Arizona Cardinals.

The elite prospect was unable to participate in the drills during the 2025 NFL Combine and he was also held out for most of Michigan Pro Day this year. A hamstring injury during the offseason contributed to this, but many around the NFL have reported potential long-term concerns with his knee that could affect his craeer as a whole.

His health appears to be the biggest obstacle for Will Johnson as his atheltic profile and overall skillset are considered to be elite, and arguably the best of any defensive back this year. If he is able to stay healthy, he should be an immediate staretr as a rookie, and he has the upside to potentially be one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the NFL when he fully develops his game.

