Will Josh Jacobs play in Week 4?

Josh Jacobs has missed the last two games for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite his absence, the Raiders have been one of the best teams in the NFL. They're 3-0 with Derek Carr playing the best football of his life. But the Raiders are a better team with Jacobs on it and are hoping he can return in Week 4.

Josh Jacobs is one of the smoothest running backs in the NFL. He excels in pass protection and knows the Raiders offense under Jon Gruden well. The Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football this week. Although nothing's been made official, Jacobs' health is trending upwards.

Will Josh Jacobs return to the field in Week 4 for the Raiders?

Gruden told reporters on Thursday that Josh Jacobs was questionable for Monday. A video posted by reporter Kevin Bolinger shows Jacobs running at full speed during a drill. More videos circulated from Thursday's practice, including one where Jacobs was making jump cuts. It's a good sign that his ankle can handle making those cuts.

Kevin Bolinger @KevinFOX5Vegas Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation https://t.co/d6FACAmHZQ

The Raiders do not play until Monday, in an AFC West clash against the Los Angeles Chargers, which gives Josh Jacobs an extra day to heal. However, fantasy football players will be holding their breath as a result. Jacobs was still limited in practice on Friday despite looking good in the videos.

The Raiders could play it conservatively and give him an extra week off. But since it's a division game and a chance to be 4-0, there's a good chance Jacobs pushes himself to play.

The Raiders offense becomes more dynamic with Josh Jacobs

In the absence of Jacobs, Peyton Barber played considerably well in Week 3. Barber ran 23 times for 111 yards, which equates to an impressive 4.8 yards per attempt. Barber isn't as quick with his cuts as Jacobs and doesn't possess the same home-run playing ability.

Barber is also inconsistent from one week to the next. In Week 2, he had 13 carries for 35 yards. In the offseason, the Raiders reworked their offensive line to mixed results thus far. Jacobs can make up for their weakness with his cutting ability. Finally, Jacobs gives them more balance in their plan of attack, especially in short-yardage.

The Chargers are going to put up points and move the ball on the Raiders' defense. The Chargers surrendered an NFL worst 170 yards per game on the ground this season. Jacobs could have a field day against that unit if he plays.

