On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders dismissed head coach Josh McDaniels, leaving the NFL fans shocked. However, the news comes after the team struggled against the Detroit Lions under his leadership.

The first question many NFL fans had was regarding McDaniel's next step. When questioned about the potential return of Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said his entire attention was on preparing for the Washington Commanders game.

“We’re just getting ready for Washington,” Belichick told reporters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Bill O'Brien is currently the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. However, it's no secret that since McDaniels departed from his offensive coordinator role, the Patriots offense has struggled.

If New England does decide to bring Josh McDaniels back in some capacity, it likely won't be until the offseason.

What was Josh McDaniels record with the Raiders?

Josh McDaniels was hired as a head coach by the Las Vegas Raiders in January 2022. However, his tenure with the Raiders was just 639 days, which is even less than his tenure with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. In 2022, the Raiders finished the season with a 6-11 record and benched quarterback Derek Carr.

The 2023 season has not gone well for McDaniels either. Through eight weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders are 3-5 and McDaniels' career as Raiders head coach ended with a 9-16 record.

During his tenure with the Denver Broncos, he had an 11-17 record in two seasons before he was fired.

How much did the Las Vegas Raiders pay Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders signed McDaniels to a six-year contract that would pay him $10 million each season. Although he failed to make it through two full seasons, the Raiders are still obligated to pay him the remainder of his salary.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders will continue to have McDaniels' salary on the books for the next four seasons.

"Raiders gave Josh McDaniels a six-year contract in January 2022. He has over four full year left on the deal that the Raiders are obligated to pay."

Expand Tweet

Dave Ziegler, the Raiders' general manager, was also fired. The interim coach for the Raiders is linebackers coach Antonio Pierce.