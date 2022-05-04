Will Julian Edelman pair up with former teammate Tom Brady in Tampa?

Tom Brady is often referred to as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football. However, since arriving at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the future Hall of Famer has also proven to be quite the negotiator.

Free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski is now following in his former friend's footsteps by recently saying that he would rejoin the Bucs if former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman joins the team.

NFL analyst Dan Graziano was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and believes that this will not be the case. Here's what Graziano had to say about the rumor:

"I don't think it's on the table. This call was at Gronk's beach party draft this weekend, so I would take it not with a grain of salt but with a whole rim-full of salt around the glass. I think that might be an inside joke these guys have about Julian Edelman coming back because he has made no noise about it whatsoever."

He went on to say:

"Anything could happen. We've learned that over the past couple of years. But I think the story is wrong."

Could Tom Brady once again have Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman to throw with the Buccaneers?

Once upon a time in a land far away, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman all played under head coach Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots franchise, while Gronkowski won four and Edelman won three championships.

The triumphant trio played together for a total of nine historic seasons. Perhaps this is why the offer from Gronkowski seems so significant. Brady has a very positive relationship with the two after their time spent together in New England.

Upon the three-time NFL MVP announcing his first "retirement," Edelman posted this tweet to pay respects to his former teammate and friend.

However, it seems unlikely that the team will take a chance on signing a receiver that will be 36 years old when the season starts, The wide receiver has not played a single snap since 2020.

The receiver position is also one of the main strengths of the team. The two main wide receivers at Tampa Bay are All-Pro receiver Mike Evans and Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin, who was resigned to a three-year, $60 million deal.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Chris Godwin new deal: 3 years, $60 million, $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source Chris Godwin new deal: 3 years, $60 million, $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source

The Buccaneers also signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage to play in the slot position vacated by former player and current rap artist Antonio Brown.

The Buccaneers are all set at receiver but never underestimate the influence of Brady. As we have seen time and time again, anything is possible with him under center.

