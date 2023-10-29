Will Kyler Murray play today? Cardinals QB’s status explored for Week 8

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending ACL injury last season against the New England Patriots. He has been sidelined since then as Joshua Dobbs became the starting quarterback of the team in his absence.

He returned to practice a few weeks ago and is trending in the right direction toward a return this season. This past week he was a full participant in the team's practice and it gave rise to the possibility that he will play this week. Will he play today? Let's take a look at his status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Kyler Murray play in Week 8?

Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals

As per the latest reports, the Cardinals did not activate Kyler Murray to the active roster ahead of Week 8. As a result, he will not play today and Joshua Dobbs will start against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-6 to start the season, but they have shown some promise despite the absence of their star quarterback. Jonathan Gannon, the new head coach, has impressed everyone with the way he keeps his team fighting in every game despite being under-matched based on talent.

The Cardinals would have been a playoff team if Murray had been healthy, and as a result, not many fans are upset about the team's current situation. The quarterback's return from injury will provide more clarity for the team as they are positioned to get a high draft pick next year.

Expand Tweet

When will Kyler Murray return?

With how things currently shape up for the Cardinals, Murray is expected to make his season debut in Week 10. There is a possibility that he could play in Week 9 as well, but the franchise would like to ease things for their star quarterback.

Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension last season, and the team was chastised for it. Many thought the quarterback wouldn't lead them to the Super Bowl, and then Murray tore his ACL.

Heading into this season, it was widely assumed that the Cardinals would draft a new quarterback next year. However, now it appears that they have faith in Kyler Murray and will avoid bringing in a new quarterback. It'll be interesting to see what they do if they get the first overall pick since Caleb Williams will be available.

Expand Tweet