Will Levis delivers important recovery update ahead of divisional clash vs Texans

Will Levis may have generated many guffaws and laughs during his performance on the gridiron, but the Tennessee Titans QB isn't scared of making jokes at his own expense.

In a conversation with the media on Thursday, reporters asked him if he felt he had improved since his shoulder injury. He joked that he had improved in certain ways.

"I haven't thrown the ball underhand or chest-passed it, so that's an improvement," Levis said.

The Titans (2-8, AFC South) will take on their divisional rivals Houston Texans (7-4) next week. After his little joke, he got serious and said he had been watching films over the past few weeks. Will Levis also said that he's improved in decision-making.

"I mean going back and watching the film even of the past few, first few weeks, I feel like decision making standpoint, how I was seeing things, was definitely a little bit better these past couple weeks," Levis added.

Has Will Levis indeed improved since his return from shoulder injury?

In his first five games of the 2024 campaign, Will Levis recorded seven interceptions and lost two fumbles. Videos of his hilarious plays and his reactions to his plays went viral on social media, and he essentially became a meme.

His QBR during those first few games never went above 37.0. All those turnover blunders, which could have been avoidable, contributed to the team's current 2-8 record.

However, fans noted an improvement in his performance once he returned to the gridiron after recovering from the shoulder injury. He completed almost 65 percent of his passes, recorded 46 yards, and threw just one interception.

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis in action (Credits: IMAGN)

Regarding yardage, the QB managed 470 passing yards with three TDs and 59 rushing yards on 12 carries. While it's safe to say that the Titans's 2024 season is over, if Will Levis manages to stay on his current trajectory, the Titans may end the season on an average note.

Looking at the team's roster, the only winnable games they have remaining seem to be against their divisional rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are languishing at the bottom of the league with an abysmal 2-9 record.

Can Levis help the team turn around their fortunes, or will they still sink further?

