The Tennessee Titans picked Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback will soon be attending mandatory training camp, but his girlfriend Gia Duddy continues to grab the limelight on social media.

On Saturday, Duddy took to TikTok and flaunted her running routine to her 482K followers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Penn State graduate began by saying that she wasn't really a runner but needed to stay in shape. Duddy initially claimed that she was about to tire herself in under one minute, but things got better as she continued her run, after passing some athletes at a park.

Fans on social media were quick to acknowledge her witty humor in the video. Some were also amazed by Duddy's incredible physique.

One wrote:

"Will Levis can't be a bust w a girl this fine"

Another joked:

"BTW, you're still faster than your 3rd tstring boyfriend"

Fans react to Gia Duddy's TikTok video

Fans react to Gia Duddy's TikTok video

Duddy and Levis have been dating for the past two years. The famous TikTok star was also present with her boyfriend at the 2023 NFL Draft, when Levis was picked by the Titans.

Will Levis' stats in the 2022 season

Will Levis in action for the Kentucky Wildcats

Will Levis finished the 2022 season with an impressive 2,406 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added two rushing touchdowns on 72 attempts.

The quarterback led the Kentucky Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the SEC standings with a 7-6 record. Many analysts and fans claimed that the team would have finished with a much better record if Levis had a better offensive line around him.

Nonetheless, Levis will now begin his journey in the big leagues after signing with the Tennessee Titans. It will certainly be interesting to see how the 23-year-old fares in the NFL.

Poll : 0 votes