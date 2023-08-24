Will Levis' Gia Duddy admits 'bittersweet' farewell while moving to Nashville with Titans QB

Will Levis’ NFL Draft journey took a little longer to be completed. However, he can prove his talent after the Tennessee Titans take a chance on him. But while waiting for his name to be called, it was not only him who attracted attention.

Aside from his habit of putting mayonnaise on his coffee, football fans turned their attention to his sister, Kelley, and his girlfriend, Gia Duddy. The TikTok influencer continues to be her boyfriend’s number one fan by moving in with Levis as he starts his NFL career.

Gia Duddy becomes sentimental about leaving Pennsylvania

Duddy posted an Instagram story with the caption:

“Just finished my last workout at my home gym before moving to Nashville tomorrow. Extremely bittersweet.”

(Image credit: Gia Duddy on Instagram)

Will Levis’ girlfriend has been residing in the Keystone State all her life. She was born in Wyomissing, about 60 miles from the state capital Harrisburg. In 2019, she graduated from Berks Catholic High School in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Duddy met Levis when they were students at Penn State. The quarterback played three seasons for the Nittany Lions before finishing his bachelor’s degree in finance. He transferred to Kentucky to continue his football career, and Duddy attended some of Levis’ games with the Wildcats. She was in attendance during the Citrus Bowl when Kentucky faced Iowa State.

Gia Duddy also earned her degree last May, posting her achievement on Instagram with the caption:

“did the d*mn thing @pennstate”

Duddy will start another chapter of her life with Will Levis in Tennessee. However, the social media influencer has a bright future ahead of her, especially after signing a deal with Burger King. Her online followers also continue to increase, with her TikTok account gaining over 508,000 followers and over 15 million likes.

Will Levis also scored an endorsement deal

His habit of putting mayonnaise into coffee might be unconventional. However, because of that habit, Levis earned a lifetime supply of Hellman’s mayonnaise. He thanked his mother and his former lunch lady in a YouTube video announcing the partnership. He then opened the floor for questions while mixing coffee with mayonnaise.

Will Levis is competing for the backup quarterback role with Malik Willis. Ryan Tannehill is still the Titans’ starter, but not for long after the squad didn’t offer him a contract extension beyond the 2023 NFL season. Levis might have his opportunity if Tennessee decides to part ways with the veteran play-caller.

