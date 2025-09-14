Will Levis hard-launches new girlfriend Kaley Champion 13 months after debuting ex Victoria Fuller at Titans camp

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis posted a photo dump on Instagram on Friday and made it official with his new girlfriend, Kaley Champion. Out of the 11 photos, Kaley appeared in three.In one photo, Levis and Champion were dressed up and posed for the camera. In another, they were indoors, smiling and dressed nicely.The third slide showed Champion sitting on a blanket near a fence, watching the sunset by the ocean.Source: (Via Instagram/ @will_levis)The rest of the photos featured the quarterback in different moments, including one when he stood on a rocky beach with bright blue water. In another snap, he was working out in a gym.Another photo of Levis was him surfing or paddleboarding in the ocean. He also posed with kids at his football camp, Legendary Sports Xperiences.In a separate picture, he stood with friends in suits.Source: (Via Instagram/ @Will_Levis)This post comes one year, one month and 15 days after he publicly confirmed his relationship with Victoria Fuller. She showed up at Titans training camp and posted a playful Instagram Story.“Flirting with the QB,” Fuller wrote.Fuller, who was on &quot;The Bachelor,&quot; previously dated Greg Grippo and was briefly engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on &quot;Bachelor in Paradise.&quot;She started dating Levis in the summer of 2024, and they went public in July with a boat photo.However, they quietly broke up by fall.Titans QB Will Levis dated Gia DuddyBefore Victoria Fuller, Will Levis was in a relationship with Gia Duddy. They met at Penn State and were together for a few years. Gia cheered him on during his college football days and was with him at the 2023 NFL draft.They broke up around September 2023, after Levis started his first NFL season.Levis is sidelined and won’t play this season. He had pain in his throwing shoulder since last year, and decided to have surgery on July 29.The Titans said that he made this choice to take care of his health for the future.