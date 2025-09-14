  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Will Levis hard launches new girlfriend Kaley Champion 13 months after debuting ex Victoria Fuller at Titans camp

Will Levis hard launches new girlfriend Kaley Champion 13 months after debuting ex Victoria Fuller at Titans camp

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 14, 2025 16:31 GMT
Will Levis hard-launches new girlfriend Kaley Champion 13 months after debuting ex Victoria Fuller at Titans camp
Will Levis hard launches new girlfriend Kaley Champion 13 months after debuting ex Victoria Fuller at Titans camp (image credits: getty, instagram/kaley.champion, vlfuller)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis posted a photo dump on Instagram on Friday and made it official with his new girlfriend, Kaley Champion. Out of the 11 photos, Kaley appeared in three.

Ad

In one photo, Levis and Champion were dressed up and posed for the camera. In another, they were indoors, smiling and dressed nicely.

The third slide showed Champion sitting on a blanket near a fence, watching the sunset by the ocean.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @will_levis)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @will_levis)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The rest of the photos featured the quarterback in different moments, including one when he stood on a rocky beach with bright blue water. In another snap, he was working out in a gym.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another photo of Levis was him surfing or paddleboarding in the ocean. He also posed with kids at his football camp, Legendary Sports Xperiences.

In a separate picture, he stood with friends in suits.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Will_Levis)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @Will_Levis)

This post comes one year, one month and 15 days after he publicly confirmed his relationship with Victoria Fuller. She showed up at Titans training camp and posted a playful Instagram Story.

Ad
“Flirting with the QB,” Fuller wrote.
Ad

Fuller, who was on "The Bachelor," previously dated Greg Grippo and was briefly engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on "Bachelor in Paradise."

She started dating Levis in the summer of 2024, and they went public in July with a boat photo.

However, they quietly broke up by fall.

Titans QB Will Levis dated Gia Duddy

Before Victoria Fuller, Will Levis was in a relationship with Gia Duddy. They met at Penn State and were together for a few years. Gia cheered him on during his college football days and was with him at the 2023 NFL draft.

Ad

They broke up around September 2023, after Levis started his first NFL season.

Ad

Levis is sidelined and won’t play this season. He had pain in his throwing shoulder since last year, and decided to have surgery on July 29.

The Titans said that he made this choice to take care of his health for the future.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications