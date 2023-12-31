Will Levis injury update vs Texans: What happened to Titans QB?

The Tennessee Titans are battling division rival the Houston Texans, but quarterback Will Levis isn't having the best of times. The rookie quarterback had completed just two of his six passes for 16 yards as he was finding it tough against DeMeco Ryans' defense.

With just a few minutes into the second quarter and the Titans down 10-0, Levis stepped back, looking to pass before being lit up by a Texans defender.

Considering some of the impacts we have seen this season, the hit didn't look bad, but it was enough to have Levis leave the game and then head to the locker room, as his availability for the game was in question.

Will Levis' status vs. Texans revealed

After Levis took a big hit, his status for the rest of the game was in doubt, and after suffering an ankle sprain last week, it hasn't been the best of times for the rookie.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has the latest on Levis, as he was officially ruled out not long after leaving the field.

"#Titans QB Will Levis (foot) has been ruled out vs. the #Texans."

It is now Ryan Tannehill's show as the veteran looks to get his team back into the game.

Will Levis has shown promise as Titans starter

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans

Any time a rookie quarterback gets the start over a veteran in the middle of the season, it is a chance to stake their claim on the spot, and while Will Levis hasn't completely shut the door for Tannehill, he has done a good job thus far.

Levis has played well in some games and not so well in others, which is part and parcel of having a young quarterback in the NFL.

The Kentucky alum has had good wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers and a superb win over the Miami Dolphins, as he has a 3-5 record on the year.

It hasn't been smooth, but Levis has shown he can perhaps be the Titans' franchise quarterback going forward.

The only downside has been the punishment he's taken this season, including being taken out of the game against the Texans with a foot injury.