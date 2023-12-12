Will Levis created history as the Titans quarterback led his team to a 28-27 win against the Dolphins. But classifying it merely as a comeback does not do it justice. Tennessee were down 14 points with 4:34 to go. He essentially ran two back-to-back two-minute drills to perfection, including one two-point conversion. In more than 700 games in the NFL, this is the first time such a deficit had been erased in under three minutes.

The quarterback was justifiably pumped after achieving this feat and was seen taking his helmet off and roaring as he got a big hug from his head coach. He had single-handedly won a game that very few thought they could win. It was a senational performance and Titans fans could not help but smile that they had Will Levis on their side.

Will Levis praised by Titans fans after 28-27 comeback win against Dolphins on MNF

Tennessee Titans fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to nominate him as the franchise's savior. The rookie quarterback, who was seen putting mayo in his tea prior to the NFL Draft, was labeled the "Mayo Messiah". Here are some of the best responses on social media.

Dolphins miss their chance to go top

As much as this game will be remembered for Will Levis, the Miami Dolphins must feel that they let a glorious opportunity slip past them. They are now 9-4 and well positioned for the playoffs and will finish the season with a winning record. But a victory here would have seen them tie the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC with a 10-3 record. Intead, they are just one game ahead from the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.

They were playing against a team with a losing record today and their upcoming matchups are much tougher. They have a divisional game against the New York Jets and their defense is nothing to sniff at. Then they end the season going up against the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. All three teams have a winning record and are playoff contenders.

The Dolphins have been rightly praised this season, but they have lost against top teams. Their previous three losses were against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

They were getting a reputation as a flat-track bully and today's loss to Will Levis and the Titans in such inexplicable circumstances will do nothing to remove the doubts poeple have against them. Worst of all, it could sow seeds of self-doubt that could doom their season.