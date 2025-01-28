Will Levis's ex-GF has 4-word reaction to Saquon Barkley celebrating NFC title win with girlfriend Anna Congdon

After their last faceoff in 2023, The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face each other again in the 2025 Super Bowl. The Chiefs marked their spot in the Super Bowl after beating the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55–23, helping them win the NFC title and a spot at the Super Bowl.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrated the NFC win with his girlfriend Anna Congdon and kids, who later recapped her best memories from the Lincoln Financial Field on Instagram. Congdon’s IG post attracted praise and compliments from multiple celebrities, including Will Levi's ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

Sharing her excitement, Duddy wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Love this so much!!"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Levis's ex-GF has a 4-word reaction to Saquon Barkley celebrating NFC title win with girlfriend Anna Congdon (Image Source: Congdon/IG)

"If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would..." Congdon captioned her Instagram post.

Trending

Apart from Gia Duddy, New England Patriots star Davon Godchaux's wife, Chanel Iman, also joined Anna Congdon in the celebrations, writing:

"Congrats I’m beyond excited for you guys. I can wait to see you guys at the super bowl."

Davon Godchaux's wife Chanel Iman shares reaction to Saquon Barkley celebrating NFC title win with girlfriend Anna Congdon (Image Source: Congdon/IG)

Who is Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon?

Saquon Barkley has kept his relationship private and away from social media attention. That's why his girlfriend, Anna Congdon, has always remained in the spotlight. Fans are curious about the Eagles couple.

According to PEOPLE, Congdon met Barkley at Pennsylvania State University, and the two have dated since. In 2016 on social media, Congdon made her relationship public when she posted a picture with Barkley from a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity event the couple attended together.

Barkley and Congdon are also parents to two children. They welcomed their first daughter, Jada Clare, in April 2018 and their son, Saquon Barkley Jr., in September 2022. Saquon Barkley's former team the New York Giants broke the news to the fans.

"Beautiful baby," Barkley said, via Giants. "He lights up the room. Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously an amazing mom. We've got a beautiful little family."

Apart from being a mother of two, Congdon is a social media influencer who has maintained a low profile when sharing the details of her love life with Barkley. With the Chiefs coming face-to-face with the Eagles again, who do you think has a better chance of winning the Super Bowl?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.