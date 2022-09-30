Will Mac Jones play on Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? NFL insider provides a big update

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots suffered their second loss in three games to open the 2022-23 NFL season when they were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. It has been a bit of a frustrating start to the season for the Patriots. However, things took a turn for the worse when Mac Jones was injured during the fourth quarter against the Ravens.

Jones was seen severely limping off the field in what appeared to be a lower-leg injury. He was later diagnosed with a severe high ankle sprain, a painful injury that could potentially require him to miss a significant amount of time this year.

NFL insider Mike Reiss, covering the New England Patriots, recently appeared on an episode of Keyshawn JWill & Max. He gave an update on Jones' status ahead of their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Here's what Reiss had to say about the situation:

"Mac Jones is likely out, but one thing I will say with him, and I'm getting to know him a little bit in his second year here, it would not surprise me if he tries to play Sunday at Green Bay."

It has been reported that this type of high ankle sprain can sometimes require surgery, but the Patriots currently have no plans to go that route with Jones. They likely believe he will be able to overcome the injury without doing so.

He is currently listed as questionable for the Patriots' upcoming game in Week 4 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. However, it appears unlikely that he will be available to play.

Who will replace Mac Jones as the starting QB for the Patriots if he's forced to miss time with an injury?

New England Patriots quarterback training.

If Mac Jones is forced to miss any games with his high ankle sprain, which appears to be likely at this point, veteran Brian Hoyer will take over. Hoyer has spent 14 seasons in the NFL so far in his career, with eight of them being with the Patriots nonconsecutively.

Hoyer started just one game for the Patriots during his seven years with the team, consistently serving as a reliable backup option. The only other option currently on their roster is Bailey Zappe, who they selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Nonetheless, it's unlikely Zappe will get to start, but if Mac Jones is forced to miss extended time and Hoyer struggles, he becomes a possibility.

