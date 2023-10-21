Will Mecole Hardman play on Sunday? Travis Kelce reveals former Tyreek Hill successor’s status

As Mecole Hardman and everyone else is well aware, Travis Kelce is having another great season, despite an uncommon slow start. However, the tight end alongside Chiefs fans, is hoping to see another big playmaker added to the offense. With general manager Brett Veach trading for Hardman, the hope is that he can be that guy.

However, the question is when Hardman will make his debut with the team. Travis Kelce revealed a quicker turnaround time for the wide receiver than some expected.

According to Chiefs Wire, Kelce revealed that Hardman would in fact see playing time as soon as this weekend. Here's how he put it:

“It gives everybody that good mojo, similar to when you know a guy like Blake Bell came back. And, you know, it’s just you’d like to see the good guys come back. And sure enough, you’ll see him out there flying around having a blast on Sunday.”

Mecole Hardman gets second chance to succeed Tyreek Hill

Mecole Hardman at Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

Most believe Andy Reid's team originally drafted Mecole Hardman to replace Tyreek Hill for off-the-field misbehavior. Hill allegedly was the subject of a child abuse investigation that the NFL had requested information about. The controversy took place in March before the 2019 NFL Draft. In the draft, the team spent a second-round pick on the receiver.

The investigation ultimately let the wide receiver off the hook. So the team was left to believe, that they had two "Tyreek Hills." Over the following years, however, that summation slowly became incorrect as Mecole Hardman failed to overtake Hill.

In his entire career, the wide receiver has not recorded a 1,000-yard season. In 2022, with Hill no longer on the team, he recorded under 300 yards and missed time due to injury. That was his first true chance to succeed the wide receiver.

His next chance starts this weekend after spending time with the New York Jets in almost entirely name only as he recorded just one catch for six yards in the contest. With wide receiver clearly a need for Patrick Mahomes' offense, will Hardman finally rise to the level the team had hoped for back in 2019? Seemingly everyone in Missouri is hoping for it.