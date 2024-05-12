Will the NFL’s new kick-off rule give more touchdowns? Broncos HC Sean Payton shares his optimism

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on the monumental kick-off rule that the NFL agreed to implement as a trial in the 2024–25 season. Many fans and pundits alike have been wondering if this change in regulations is going to provide high-scoring games, and Payton has thrown his hat in the ring as well.

Payton will be embarking upon his 27th year as an NFL coach this season. The 60-year-old has seen several rule changes in his tenure as a coach and previously as a player for the Chicago Bears. However, this new kick-off rule has the 2010 Super Bowl winner thoroughly thrilled, as he suggested the possibility of increased touchdowns throughout the league.

Payton took to the podium on Saturday as the Broncos embarked on their minicamp with the rookies. Media members asked Payton’s reaction to these new rulings and whether they would be significant in changing the game.

“Significant is a modest word for that. I think all of us here, you guys asking the questions, myself answering them, this is going to be — we’re excited about it”, said Payton.

However, Payton drove deep into the details of what can be expected from the rule change.

“You’re going to get double-digit touchdown returns. You’re going to see a lot more plays, and I think that was the intention of the rule," he added.

As per the new rules, the kicker will still kick from the 35-yard line. However, rather than being flanked by his teammates, the remainder of the kicking team will line up at their opponent's 40-yard line, eliminating the usual running head start.

The returning team will have up to two returners in the backfield, with the remainder of the team lining up in a new "set-up zone" between the 30- and 35-yard lines.

Moreover, apart from the kicker and returners, no player from either side is permitted to move until the returner touches the ball or if it has hit the ground.

This new kick-off rule has been suggested to be the most monumental change by the NFL in decades. However, only time will tell if HC Payton’s predictions about double-digit touchdowns will come true.

Sean Payton has a new class of QBs at his disposal

After doing away with a veteran like Russell Wilson, Payton has gotten his hands on a couple of young quarterbacks.

Zach Wilson was drafted by the New York Jets and Bo Nix was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It is Nix, whom Payton can’t stop praising.

“It's almost like watching a good golfer”, said Payton at the rookie minicamp press conference.

Sean Payton has admired the rookie QBs patience as well as decision-making. With two days left in the rookie minicamp, Nix will have to absorb as much as he can before he starts practicing with Wilson as well.

