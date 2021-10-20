Will Nick Chubb play in Week 7 against the Broncos? 

After a strong 3-1 start to the 2021 season, the Cleveland Browns have stumbled, dropping their last two straight games and now Nick Chubb is on the mend.

The Browns have limped through the campaign dealing with lingering injuries. It’s led to their offense dealing with a slew of nagging ailments.

Browns will have to figure out a way to win without Nick Chubb

As Cleveland prepares for Week 7 action on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, the team’s backfield has become decimated by injuries. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chubb is expected to miss the contest due to a calf injury.

The Georgia product missed the Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals due to the injury. The Browns are likely taking the precautionary approach with the situation as the team doesn’t want it to linger further into the season.

Despite missing the last two games, Chubb has been off a phenomenal start to the season, currently ranked second with 523 rushing yards, tied for seventh with four rushing touchdowns and fourth with 5.8 yards per attempt.

In five games played, Chubb has tallied north of 80 rushing yards in each contest while recording 100-yard outings twice topped by 161 yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s also recorded at least one touchdown three times.

The Browns’ backfield is already a mess as the team will be without backup Kareem Hunt, who was placed on the injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four to six weeks because of a serious calf injury. Hunt has been arguably the league’s best backup as he’s provided tremendous stability to Cleveland’s running game.

The 26-year-old is currently 13th with 361 rushing yards and tied for second with five rushing touchdowns. He also has tallied 20 receptions for 161 receiving yards. His absence pushes the Browns to turn to D’Ernest Johnson to handle the starting duties.

This season, Johnson has tallied only 11 rushing yards on three attempts, along with one reception for seven yards. Meanwhile, Demetric Felton may factor into the equation.

All of that puts more pressure on Baker Mayfield to lead the offense. Mayfield has struggled with his health this season as he dislocated his shoulder again during the loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

That’s on top of him already working through a partially torn labrum that has impacted his play. After Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, he wore a sling during his press conference with the media. The Browns are in a tough spot heading into a must-win game on Thursday night against the Broncos.

