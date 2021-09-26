NFL Games today: Will Odell Beckham Jr. play against the Chicago Bears?

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 of the 2020 season. Beckham is an incredibly gifted athlete when healthy. His 35 touchdowns in his first three seasons had the NFL convinced he was the next big-time wide receiver. The Cleveland Browns had hoped Beckham would be a ceiling raiser for the team, but thus far, he's yet to have the impact they hoped for.

Beckham was ruled out of the first two weeks of the season as he continued to rehab his torn ACL. His teammate Jarvis Landry was injured in Week 2 and is on injured reserve for at least the next three games. As a result, the Browns need Beckham's services against the Chicago Bears more than ever.

Will the Cleveland Browns have Odell Beckham Jr. against the Chicago Bears?

On Friday, Kevin Stefanski revealed to the media that Beckham is healthy and ready to play. He was taken off of the injury report after participating in a full practice with contact. Beckham practiced on-and-off throughout training camp but wore a non-contact jersey.

How Beckham bursts off the line of scrimmage will be worth watching. We've seen Saquon Barkley have a slow start in 2021, working his way back from his torn ACL. Beckham's greatest gift is his athleticism and quickness. The Browns could limit Beckham's snaps somewhat to allow him to work his way back into game shape but without Landry, they'd like to use him as much as possible.

What time are Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns playing against the Chicago Bears?

Nate Ulrich @ByNateUlrich #Browns DE Myles Garrett said Odell Beckham Jr. looked at him Monday and said “it’s time.” #Browns DE Myles Garrett said Odell Beckham Jr. looked at him Monday and said “it’s time.”

Also Read

The Browns and Bears will play Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game is being played in Cleveland, so they'll have a home-field advantage. Beckham is a star player who will receive a big ovation from the crowd. He'll have a tough assignment in his return game against Jaylon Johnson. Johnson has played as well as any cornerback through the past two weeks.

The Bears will play this game with rookie Justin Fields making his debut as quarterback. Andy Dalton's injury in Week 2 opened the door for Fields to make his first career start. Fields and Beckham will be the players to watch for.

Edited by Henno van Deventer