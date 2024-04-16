Will Patrick Mahomes endorse Joe Biden? Super Bowl MVP makes plans clear for 2024 Presidential race

Patrick Mahomes knows a thing or two about winning. However, when it comes to voters, some do the research and others act on instinct. In an interview with Time Magazine, Mahomes asked voters to rely on facts over sentiment.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain President," Mahomes said. "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

Put simply, Mahomes did not declare his intentions for the 2024 presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He also has remained mum on his election choice in past elections. However, there are reasons to believe he may vote for either candidate in 2024.

The biggest potential reason why Mahomes may vote for Joe Biden stems from his close friendship with Travis Kelce. Kelce, who has been sponsored by Pfizer, has been pegged as a Democrat-leaning football player by fans.

Aaron Rodgers has also accused him of leaning left, calling him "Mr. Pfizer."

One is who one associates with and with his longest-tenured teammate continuing to serve as a voice in his ear, those arguing that he votes for Biden use that logic.

Why could fans believe Patrick Mahomes is a Trump supporter?

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII: Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

However, there is plenty of ammunition for fans to lean on in pegging him as a Trump supporter.

First, there is the income. Patrick Mahomes is a multi-millionaire and the more money one makes, the more likely they are to lean Republican. The second is the geographical location of the quarterback. Mahomes has played for Kansas City for his entire adult life post-college. The mid-west is notoriously Republican in ideology and as such, he is surrounded by reasons to lean red.

Thirdly, he also spent much of his first adult years in a red state. Mahomes went to Texas Tech from 2014–2016, living in a hotbed of the Republican demographic.

At the time of writing, few know which way he leans every four years, and until he declares a name he endorses or a leak happens, his preferences will continue to remain a mystery.

