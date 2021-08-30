Will the New England Patriots start Rhamondre Stevenson at RB in Week 1?

While the quarterback situation at the New England Patriots intrigues watchers, Rhamondre Stevenson has quietly shot up the depth chart as a possible starting running back.

Hope you drafted Rhamondre Stevenson in your preseason NFL fantasy league. Led the league in rushing yards and scoring

That is no mean feat for Rhamondre Stevenson, considering he plays in a team that has significant strength in that area.

Where was Rhamondre Stevenson before the preseason?

As a rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson was behind Damien Harris, James White, Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden. His stock was as low as it got. Beyond being a big guy, he was unproven and had not caught the attention of his coaches.

The running backs coach, Ivan Fears, was dismissive to the point of being rude when he was first asked about Rhamondre Stevenson. When asked what he liked about him, he replied that the only thing he liked about Stevenson was that he was there. He added that everything about the rookie running back had to improve.

Where is Rhamondre Stevenson after a stellar preseason?

So where does Rhamondre Stevenson stand now? Well, for one, he has already ensured Sony Michel is no longer with the New England Patriots. Michel was traded to the Los Angeles Rams this week. We are at a point where many people are designating Stevenson as the presumptive starter. So what changed?

I'LL SAY IT AGAIN: Rhamondre Stevenson can be a star if Belichick willl let him, And Belichick just cleared some of the decks for the rookie RB out of OU by trading Sony Michel to Rams. Good trade for both teams. Rams need him. Pats don't.

What changed is that he had a stellar preseason where he scored five touchdowns over three games. He has a big presence, but he was nimble on his toes. He could consistently find channels to run into and outmuscle blockers. In one play, he even played as an outside receiver, demonstrating his versatility.

Rhamondre Stevenson with his FIFTH rushing TD of the #NFLPreseason!



📺: #NEvsNYG on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/0xTo6rSnLR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 30, 2021

Rhamondre Stevenson's competition for the number one RB spot

Another player who will be competing for the starting spot as running back for the New England Patriots is Damien Harris. He had 691 yards in 10 games last year, leaving him at the top of the pile.

James White, the three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, is also going to have to be reckoned with, given that he brings experience and nous as a wide receiver and on third downs.

However, with Rhamondre Stevenson showing the requisite versatility of James White and the running performance of Damien Harris, he has to be firmly in the conversation as a starter.

