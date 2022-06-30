Create
Fact-Check: Will Deshaun Watson only get a 6-8-game suspension by NFL for sexual harassment saga?

Deshaun Watson Press Conference
Modified Jun 30, 2022 09:30 PM IST

Deshaun Watson will face a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but that suspension will not be in the range of six to eight games in the upcoming 2022 season.

Associated Press NFL writer Rob Maaddi initially reported that the league would accept a six-to-eight-game suspension if that's what independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson gave despite wanting an indefinite suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback:

“I'm also told the NFL, despite insisting on indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeals process—source said 'a terrible situation for everyone involved'—so league is more likely to abide by Sue Robinson's ruling IF she came back with 6-8 games.”
More: I'm also told the NFL, despite insisting on indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeals process - source said "a terrible situation for everyone involved" - so league is more likely to abide by Sue Robinson's ruling IF she came back with 6-8 games.

However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that it is not true that the league will likely accept a six-eight-game suspension for the Browns signal-caller if that's what Robinson ruled.

It's not true that the #NFL would likely accept a 6-8 game suspension for Deshaun Watson if that's what Sue L. Robinson, league source tells cleveland.com cleveland.com/browns/2022/06…

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Browns are anticipating a lengthy suspension for the quarterback as the NFLPA is concerned he'll be out for the entire upcoming 2022 season:

“Meanwhile, the Browns are awaiting a lengthy suspension for Watson. There is concern from the NFL Players Association that the league will look to suspend the former Clemson standout for the entire 2022 season, if not indefinitely, according to sources. Should that happen, the Browns are expected to go forward with Jacoby Brissett rather than try to reconcile with Mayfield.”
Where do things stand on the Baker Mayfield trade front?“It’s quiet, for now.”@AaronWilson_NFL has the latest on the situation in Cleveland. #PFNReport | #Browns profootballnetwork.com/where-things-s…

Cleveland traded for Watson this offseason, giving him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. When the massive deal was inked, the quarterback was facing 22 civil lawsuits for inappropriate sexual conduct and sexual harassment.

Why Deshaun Watson is facing a year-long suspension

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The quarterback was facing over two dozen civil lawsuits, but 20 of the 24 lawsuits have been settled, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. Moreover, a New York Times report stated that the 26-year-old met up with at least 66 women for massages over 17 months.

Although most of the lawsuits have been settled, the league said it had minimal impact on their decision to suspend him for 2022.

It remains to be seen what happens to the Browns quarterback as the disciplinary hearing is still ongoing.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Total Pro Sports, Mary Kay Cabot, USA Today, and H/T Sportskeeda.

