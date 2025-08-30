  • home icon
  "Will he be refunding me for my 5 jersey": NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel switching no. 8 jersey after Kenny Pickett's trade to Raiders

“Will he be refunding me for my 5 jersey”: NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel switching no. 8 jersey after Kenny Pickett’s trade to Raiders

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 30, 2025 16:33 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

He’s already taken his spot on the roster, and now Dillon Gabriel is taking something else from Kenny Pickett. The Cleveland Browns’ third-round draft pick this year has switched from number five to eight, the same number that Pickett had before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Will he be refunding me for my 5 jersey I purchased,” one fan wondered.
“Nobody bought his jersey here he didn’t have to buy more then 7 jerseys to change it,” said another.

“Kenny taking L’s,” said someone else.

Gabrie wore #5 in camp and preseason, though he was #8 during his college days at Oklahoma and Oregon. Pickett was expected to contend for the starting job in training camp, but the Super Bowl-winning backup quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately lost out to Joe Flacco. He’ll likely be the backup in Vegas, behind Geno Smith.

In college, Sheduer Sanders wore #2 for the Colorado Buffaloes, but he’s been wearing #12 with the Browns. Gabriel is small in stature for a quarterback, standing 5’11” tall.

Gabriel will serve as Flacco’s backup to begin the regular season, with head coach Kevin Stefanski officially naming the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

“We feel comfortable with Dillon serving that role,” Stefanski said.
“Kenny’s a guy I think very highly of, and so do I wish him well. He’s a really good football player, but those are the type of decisions that you have to make.”
In his two preseason affairs, Gabriel completed 25 of his 37 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Dillon Gabriel’s hidden talent

It’s hard to take away a lot from preseason games, but there’s one unexpected attribute we may have learned about Dillon Gabriel.

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his insights on the youngster so far.

“So the tape from week two of the preseason or week three of the preseason was very good. I think he plays really fast. He moves in the pocket very efficiently. And maybe one thing that was unexpected was the arm strength was pretty significant,” Orlovsky noted.
Gabriel was also renowned for being able to think quickly on his feet, while staying calm in tight pockets. That, plus his ability to read defenses quickly, is among the reasons he’ll be playing behind Flacco to start the campaign.

The Browns open the regular season on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

