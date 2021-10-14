Will Rob Gronkowski play vs. Eagles in Week 6?

Rob Gronkowski is out of tomorrow's Thursday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Bucs declared TE Rob Gronkowski, who didn’t practice this week, out with his variety of internal injuries. He will have missed three games. The #Bucs declared TE Rob Gronkowski, who didn’t practice this week, out with his variety of internal injuries. He will have missed three games.

On Monday, Arians limited himself to saying "very close" when asked about Gronk returning from his rib injury.

Gronk's spectacular 2021 season

Before the rib injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Gronk was on pace to have his best season in terms of touchdowns.

With four touchdowns in three weeks, Gronk would finish the season with almost 23 touchdowns—his career-best was 17 in 2011. In his first season with the Bucs and the first since coming back from retirement, Gronk had only four touchdowns during the entire regular season.

With 16 receptions in three games, Gronk was on pace to finish the season with 91 catches, which would top his best-career number of 90, also in 2011.

With 184 yards in three games and an average of 61,3 yards, Gronk would finish the year with 1,042 yards, which would be his fifth-best season. That shows how the tight end knows how to reinvent himself as, if not the most, at least one of the most dangerous red-zone targets in the NFL.

The Bucs do not necessarily need Gronk to win games, they have won both previous matches with the tight end sidelined, but things are certainly easier with him on the pitch.

Bucs other injuries

Running back Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

Inside linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate

Cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) – Full Participation

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) – Limited Participation

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

Center Ryan Jensen (hip) – Limited Participation

Defensive line Patrick O'Connor (calf) – Full Participation

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation

Kicker Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate

Quarterback Tom Brady (right thumb) – Limited Participation.

Needless to say, Brady's name on the list might scare Bucs fans, but as the quarterback said:

"There's no serious injury at all. It's just more discomfort, but I think that should be gone here in the next day or two."

Rapoport second this:

"What I would expect from Tom Brady is for him to go out there and look basically like he does, but also playing with some pain… I wouldn't expect him to be 100%, but Tom Brady always plays, and that should be the case as well tomorrow."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Bucs QB Tom Brady should play on Thursday, but he will still be dealing with a thumb injury. From NFL Now: #Bucs QB Tom Brady should play on Thursday, but he will still be dealing with a thumb injury. https://t.co/lZeQZJgyCK

Brady's chances of missing Thursday Night Football are infinitesimal.

