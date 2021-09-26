Will Russell Wilson play in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings

Russell Wilson took a shot or two during the Seattle Seahawks' thrilling 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was sacked thrice, with defensive end Denoci Autry accounting for 1.5 of those.

But Russell Wilson is good to go for the Seattle Seahawks' clash against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Russel Wilson must keep the 'Hawks flying high

So far, during the 2021-2022 NFL season, Russell Wilson's play has him in the conversation for the MVP award. He has thrown for six touchdowns, 597 yards and, most importantly, no interceptions in just two games. He even has a rushing touchdown.

As many Seahawks and NFL fans in general can recall, Wilson got off to a similar start last year. During the first two games of the 2020 season, Wilson accumulated nine touchdowns with 610 yards and only one interception. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his play during September 2020.

But as the season progressed, Wilson began to regress. Although his numbers for the season were great, there was a stretch of games where Wilson turned the ball over more than even he would have expected.

The Seahawks' offense mustn't forget about running back Chris Carson. So far this season, Carson has a total of 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The yards are not as concerning as the number of carries that Carson has totaled so far, which is 29.

The more carries that Carson has, the more that he can relieve some of the pressure from Russell Wilson to do everything for the offense.

Does the Seahawks offense have many mouths to feed?

Seahawks first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has quite the unenviable task of keeping his two primary receivers, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, happy and satisfied, all while ensuring that the Seahawks run the ball as well.

Tyler Lockett was impressive with three touchdowns for 278 yards off of 12 receptions. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf was in a slight funk with only 113 yards for one touchdown and ten receptions.

Frank Sumrall @FMSumrall #TylerLockett 's first 6 catches on the year have gone for 214 yards and 3 scores. Even for a WR averaging 13 yards a reception for his career, his 35.7 yards per reception start is ridiculous #TylerLockett's first 6 catches on the year have gone for 214 yards and 3 scores. Even for a WR averaging 13 yards a reception for his career, his 35.7 yards per reception start is ridiculous

He has also been chippy with opponents and this may be a direct result of him not feeling the love in the offense right now. For Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, today's game against a good Vikings team will serve as a barometer for this early 2021-2022 NFL season.

Also Read

What time are Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks playing tonight against Minnesota Vikings?

The Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will kick-off at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on the Fox Network.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar