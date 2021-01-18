NFL: Will Saints QB Drew Brees retire after this season?

Drew Brees dropped back to take the snap, and he looked downfield. Seeing his running back Alvin Kamara streaking up the seam, Brees stepped up and fired a pass. Kamara never even looked back, and Tama Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White stepped up to pick the pass out of the air.

This play marked Brees' second interception of the game, and he added a third pick on the next drive. With the Buccaneers up 10, and Brees sitting on the sideline, broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman couldn't help but reminisce on the QB's legendary career.

According to several reports, Sunday's game was the last of Brees' career. Though he has not formally announced 2020 will be his last season in the NFL, all signs point to the icon's impending retirement.

Jay Glazer's revelation before Sunday night's game was not really news. Last week, NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Sunday Night Countdown that "everybody expects [that] after this season Drew Brees will retire.”

Brees is 42 years old, he has played almost 300 games in the NFL, and he hasn't played a full season since 2018. In the last two seasons, he has missed significant chunks of time due to injuries. In 2020, he suffered 11 broken ribs, and he missed a month of the season.

Prior to the 2020 season Brees hinted that this year could be his last ride. He acknowledged that he's playing on borrowed time. Now, it seems like the clock has struck midnight on his historic career.

Is Drew Brees a future Hall of Famer?

If Brees does indeed retire after the 2020-2021 NFL season, he will retire as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Brees has played 287 regular season games in his NFL career. The former Purdue QB began his professional career as the 32nd overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the San Diego Chargers.

After five seasons with the Chargers, Brees signed a free agent contract with the Saints, and San Diego moved on to QB Phillip Rivers. In his 15 seasons in New Orleans, Brees has a record of 142-86, and he has thrown 491 touchdown passes.

At the conclusion of the 2020 regular season, Brees is first in all-time passing yards (80,358), second in touchdown passes, (571), and fifth in career passer rating (98.7). Even if he retires tomorrow, he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer.