Will Shedeur Sanders attend 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay? Colorado Star makes feelings clear on mega event

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft, has decided he will not attend the event. Sanders told Overtime on Wednesday that he wants to celebrate with the team that helped him get to this point.

Sanders plans to invite friends and family to the event, which he intends to host in Dallas or Colorado.

“We plan on doing it, like an event thing, and where it’ll be fun,” Sanders said. “It’ll be more family, friends be able to come because the only thing with going to the draft is just I want to spend those moments with my people. You gotta think, having everybody come out there, bro, it’s going to be so expensive. Cost-wise, you save a lot of money. You get to be around your people and all that.

"It's not just me that was able to get to this point. It’s like a team. ... I want to be able to make sure I’m able to enjoy that with everybody and nobody be in uncomfortable situations just for traveling and just to show support."

Shedeur’s statement confirms comments from his father and college head coach, Deion Sanders. On the Rich Eisen Show on Feb. 7, Deion announced that Shedeur and fellow top Colorado Buffalo draft prospect Travis Hunter would not be at the NFL draft.

“I got two dogs, you don’t think I have plans for that? I got a kennel,” Deion said. “You won’t see us. … We want to celebrate with our people, with our folks, with our wonderful student body.”

However, cornerback and wide receiver Hunter has indicated that he may still attend the NFL draft, especially if he is the 1st overall pick.

This year's draft will take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The NFL has rotated draft hosting rights among various cities since 2017. Last year, the draft was held in Detroit, and next year, it will be in Pittsburgh.

Shedeur Sanders is projected to go early in the first round

Shedeur Sanders is forecasted on most mock drafts to be drafted in the top half of the 2025 NFL draft. University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward and the Colorado Buffalo quarterback are the only quarterbacks with a 1st round-draft grade on most draft boards.

A quarterback has been chosen first overall in all but two drafts in the last decade, and with the premium of the position, it will not be surprising if a team falls in love with Sanders and trades up to select him.

