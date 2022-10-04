"If you love your family, it's time to gallantly walk away" - Doctor who was inspiration for Will Smith's "Concussion" movie feels Tua Tagovailoa should never play in the NFL again

Tua Tagovailoa was off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 NFL season before serious head injuries derailed his progress. He will not be playing in Week 5 after likely suffering two concussions in the span of five days.

The first injury, which he suffered against the Buffalo Bills, wasn't designated as a concussion and he returned to play in the second half. However, it was clear something was wrong when he was seen stumbling to the ground after the hit.

Following a big sack on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins star's body locked up and he was taken away on a stretcher. He was immediately transported to a hospital.

The quarterback had to be stretchered off

Meanwhile, Dr. Bennet Omalu, the doctor who inspired the film Concussion starring Will Smith, has spoken about what he perceives to be serious head trauma for the quarterback.

He made a desperate plea for Tagovailoa's safety:

"If you love your life, if you love your family, you love your kids -- if you have kids -- it's time to gallantly walk away. Go find something else to do," he told TMZ.

He went on to say:

"Tua, my brother. I love you. I love you as much as I love my son. Stop playing. Stop. Hang your helmet and gallantly walk away."

The quarterback hopes to get back on the field eventually, but Omalu advised strongly against that:

"He should stop. Sometimes money is not more valuable than human life. $20 billion is not worth more than your brain."

The NFL is looking into the circumstances that allowed Tagovailoa to play again after being injured on Sunday.

The former Alabama quarterback said he is doing fine, but there is serious concern for his well-being. The fact that he's not playing in Week 5 is just a start.

Will Tua Tagovailoa call it quits after second serious head injury?

Many around the league, not just Omalu, have advised the Dolphins quarterback to walk away from the game. It's clear that his safety was not valued and will more than likely continue to be disregarded for the sake of winning games.

However, not many players walk away this early even due to concussion issues.

Former Carolina Panthers lineback Luke Kuechly was forced into an early retirement after suffering many concussions.

One of the concussions (like the Tagovailoa's) occurred on national television on Thursday Night Football and he was seen crying on his way off the field.

It's clear that playing in the NFL can lead to serious injuries, but those injuries have to be taken seriously by the players themselves. At this time, though, it doesn't seem like Tagovailoa will be walking away any time soon.

