"Will be a struggle to make playoffs": Rob Gronkowski voices issue against Ravens' mismanagement of Derrick Henry ahead of Texans showdown

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Houston Texans in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. The AFC North franchise is 1-3 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-20, in Week 4, worsening their situation. The Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener and the Detroit Lions in Week 3, before facing off against Patrick Mahomes and Co. They have been unsuccessful against contenders and the alarms are on within the franchise after Lamar Jackson picked up a hamstring injury. During Wednesday's edition of &quot;Up &amp; Adams,&quot; Rob Gronkowski told Kay Adams that the Ravens' season could be over if they lose against the Texans on Sunday. Additionally, he warned about the usage Derrick Henry might have during Jackson's absence.&quot;I don't know why. he carried 40 plus yards last week, he averaged over five yards a carry,&quot; Gronkowski said. &quot;It's not like he was averaging two yards of carry. He was having five plus yards in every single carry, give Derrick Henry the ball, take the pressure off of Lamar Jackson, and whoever, or whoever the QB is going to be, and feed them at least 20 to 30 times this game, and establish that the run game is back with Baltimore. &quot;Give him the ball... Baltimore has been going versus very, very solid football teams. So, like, it's understandable, like, okay, one in three, but the Texans, they haven't been playing great, so they lose to the Texans that I truly believe, yes, the Baltimore Ravens are cooked, and they can't figure it out this year. And I'll I think it will be a struggle to make the playoffs, then for them.&quot;In four games, Henry has recorded 49 carries for 284 yards and three touchdowns.Ravens' Lamar Jackson to miss multiple weeks with injuryOn Tuesday, the latest update on Lamar Jackson's status wasn't promising. The star quarterback won't be available for two or three weeks, meaning he would be back on the field when the Ravens return from their bye week. The two-time MVP has gone 68 of 95 for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns against one interception. He has also rushed the ball 21 times for 166 yards and one touchdown, but these numbers haven't translated into wins for a team that entered the season with high expectations.