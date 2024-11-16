Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday? Exploring Travis Kelce's girlfriend's possible schedule

After watching Taylor Swift cheer for Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos game, fans have been wondering if the Blank Space singer will make an appearance at Bills Stadium. The Chiefs (9-0 AFC West) are all set to face the Buffalo Bills (8-2 AFC East) on Sunday, and according to the latest reports, Swift might indeed make an appearance.

Taylor Swift will finish her last leg of the Eras Tour in Canada on Saturday. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will face the Bills the next day, and fans wonder if she can make it to Highmark Stadium. According to a Thursday report from CBS Sports, Swift's appearance at the Chiefs game is possible.

"Though nothing has been confirmed in NFL circles yet, the expectation is Swift will attend Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the game, one day after she will have played three consecutive shows in Toronto," reported an NFL insider to CBS Sports.

"Teams regularly ask the NFL to avoid — or book — certain dates for a variety of reasons. After six straight years of finishing the regular season on the road, the Jets requested and finally received a season-finale home game at MetLife Stadium this year, for example," the insider further added.

The report further highlights how the NFL catered to Taylor Swift by not scheduling some games at certain stadiums. Since Swift often performs in NFL stadiums, the league purposely avoided scheduling home games for the Colts, Dolphins, and Saints during the week their home stadiums hosted the Eras Tour.

Will Taylor Swift spend Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce?

Apart from her appearance at the Chiefs vs. Bills game, fans have also been concerned about her Thanksgiving plans. In Thursday's episode of the 'Today Show' Travis Kelce's mom Donna claimed that Swift will not spend the holidays with the Kelce family.

"I don't think so. She's kinda busy right now. She has her tour to do," Donna said.

According to Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift might not spend Thanksgiving with the Kelce family due to her Eras Tour schedule. However, per the Eras Tour website, no show is scheduled between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6. Therefore, there's a good chance that Swift would use her time off from work to celebrate Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce.

